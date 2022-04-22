Global Ventilators Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical ventilators market size is expected to reach USD 1962.22 million by 2027.

This study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The growing geriatric population, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in private sector investment in healthcare are the major factors driving the ventilators market in APAC.

COVID-19 IMPACT

Global ventilator market experienced higher hike during the pandemic period, due to constantly increased spread of SARS-COV-2 across the world demand for the ventilators in primary treatment. / the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has induced a significant change in the ventilator market due to high demand for ventilators in Covid-19 treatments.



GLOBAL VENTILATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The ventilator market is segmented into the invasive and non-invasive ventilators. In which invasive segment accounted higher market share and dominated to non-invasive interface segment.



By patient group market is segmented into adult and Paediatric & Neonates, in which adult segment accounted more than 75% market share and stand on first position over the other.



Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare and neonatal care segment.



Standard ventilator used highly accounted in hospitals and intensive care units for acute care, and NICU that drive the high market growth of the segment with more than 60% market share.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Many emerging med-tech companies are posing a threat to global players due to their innovative products and technologies. The industry offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players.

Vendors need to develop new devices globally as per the regional requirements instead of focusing on one device.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New products launched & advanced technology-based products are driving the global medical ventilators market growth. Computer-based technology has made the current generation of products more physician- and patient-friendly. Synchronized ventilators with volume control and advanced pulmonary graphics are helping patients wean away from ventilators easier with lower side effects.

The emerging concept of smart & intelligent ventilation solutions contributes to an increased ventilators market share. For Example, Hamilton made intelligent ventilators with Adaptive Supportive ventilation (ASV). It is automatically synchronized with patient breathing mechanics applying lung protection strategies to minimize risk factors and complications.

Rising funding & investment for production is positively impacting product sales. For instance, prototypes were funded with Eur 760,000 from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF). The increasing growth of non-invasive devices across the globe, including COPD patient treatments, has increased the demand in the non-invasive ventilator market.

Among the end-users segment, the hospital segment accounted for a significant portion of the acute care ventilators market; due to the significant increase in patient inflow to the hospitals due to various critical problems demanding the usage.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators

Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure

Key Vendors

Koninklijke Philips

ResMed Inc

Medtronic

Hamilton Medical

Vyaire Medical

GE healthcare

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk

SCHILLER

Other Prominent Vendors

A.B. Industries

Abronn FZE

Airon Corporation

Acutronic Medical System AG

Aenomed CO. LTD

AgVa Healthcare

Air Liquide

Avasarala Technologies

Axcent Medical

Bio Med Devices Inc.

Bunnell Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Deluxe Scientific Surgico

Dima Italia SRL

Fritz Stephan

Getinge

Hartwell Medical Corporation

HEYER Medical

Hill-Rom Service Inc.

Lowenstein Medical Innovation

MEK-ICS

Narang Medical

Oceanic Medical Products

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Shenzhen Landwind Industry

Siare Engineering International Group

S.I.E.M

SI Surgical

Skanray Technologies

Tecme Corporation

Triton Electronic Systems LTD

United Hayek Industries Inc.

Ventec Life System

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Covid-19 Surge & United Market Players

8.2 New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies

8.3 Rising Investment in Ventilator Production

8.4 Emerging Concept of Smart & Intelligent Ventilation Solutions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

9.2 Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators

9.3 Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure

9.4 Surge in Hospital Admissions for Critical Care



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Potential Disadvantages of Assist Control Mode in Ventilators

10.2 Risks Associated With Ventilators



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Interface

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Invasive

12.4 Non-Invasive



13 Patient Group

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Adult

13.4 Pediatric & Neonatal



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Critical Care

14.4 Emergency Care

14.5 Home Care

14.6 Neonatal Care



15 Mobility

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Standard

15.4 Portable



16 End-user

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospital

16.4 Homecare Setting

16.5 Emergency Care



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk949c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets