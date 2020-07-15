Global Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 2017-2030

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the VKC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the VKC trends in the global pharmaceutical markets i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, MEA (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE), China, and Russia.

VKC Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of VKC, Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC scenario of VKC in the global market from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The increasing population and rising prevalence of VKC generates a large patient population in the global market. In 2017, a total of 4,752,356 patients were affected by VKC in the global market.

was observed to be 859,969 cases in 2017. The total diagnosed prevalent population of VKC was 2,943,057 in the global market.

The prevalence of VKC was observed more in males as compared to females. Out of the total prevalent population of 48,982 cases in the US for VKC, 41,634 cases and 7,347 cases were contributed by males and females, respectively.

Clinically, VKC can be divided into three subtypes: palpebral, bulbar, and mixed presentations. Disease severity seems milder in bulbar VKC, leading some to suspect that it is the early presentation of a spectrum of disease. Out of the total diagnosed cases of VKC in the US, 23,511 cases were of palpebral form, 21,552 cases were of bulbar form, and 3,919 cases were of mixed presentation.

Based on the severity, VKC is being categorized into three groups, i.e., mild, moderate, severe, and very severe. In 2017, mild, moderate, severe, and very severe diagnosed cases of VKC accounted for 17,584, 19,887, and 11,511 in the US.

The publisher's epidemiology model for VKC estimates that out of the total diagnosed population of 48,982 cases in the US for VKC, 41,282 cases and 7,700 cases were contributed by children and adolescent (0-20 years), and adults (>20 years), respectively.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of VKC, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and histopathology.

The report provides insight into the global historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK), Japan , MEA ( Saudi Arabia , Egypt , UAE), China , and Russia .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the UK), , MEA ( , , UAE), , and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of VKC.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the global market with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the global market by Total Prevalent Population of VKC, Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of VKC.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)



3. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Epidemiological Share (%) Distribution of VKC in 2017

3.2. Total Epidemiological Share (%) Distribution of VKC in 2030



4. Disease Background and Overview: Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Signs and Symptoms of VKC

4.2.1. Signs

4.3. Causes

4.4. Risk Factors

4.5. Grades of VKC

4.6. Pathophysiology

4.6.1. Mediators in VKC

4.6.2. Cells in VKC

4.7. Histopathology

4.8. Diagnosis of VKC



5. Case Reports

5.1. Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis: A Teaching Case Report

5.2. Ocular surface disease: A case of vernal keratoconjunctivitis

5.3. Topical and Oral Cyclosporine for a Case of Severe Limbal Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis with Complete Corneal Involvement

5.4. Severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis successfully treated with subcutaneous omalizumab

5.5. Recalcitrant Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis in Children: A Case Report and Literature Review



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Epidemiology Methodology



7. United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States

7.3. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States

7.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States

7.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Based on Symptoms in the United States

7.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States

7.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in the United States



8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. Germany Epidemiology

8.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany

8.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany

8.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany

8.2.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) Based on Symptoms in Germany

8.2.5. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany

8.2.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Germany

8.3. France Epidemiology

8.4. Italy Epidemiology

8.5. Spain Epidemiology

8.6. United Kingdom Epidemiology



9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan

9.1.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan

9.1.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan

9.1.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan

9.1.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan

9.1.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Japan



10. MEA Region Epidemiology

10.1. Assumptions and Rationale

10.2. Saudi Arabia Epidemiology

10.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.2.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.2.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.2.5. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.2.6. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Saudi Arabia

10.3. Egypt Epidemiology

10.4. UAE Epidemiology



11. China Epidemiology

11.1. Assumptions and Rationale

11.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China

11.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China

11.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China

11.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China

11.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China

11.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in China



12. Russia Epidemiology

12.1. Assumptions and Rationale

12.2. Total Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia

12.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia

12.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia

12.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia

12.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia

12.7. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in Russia



13. KOL Views



