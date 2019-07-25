Global Vertical Farming Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Farming market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 23.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hydroponics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hydroponics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799909/?utm_source=PRN







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$263.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$320.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hydroponics will reach a market size of US$318.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aerofarms LLC (USA); Agrilution GmbH (Germany); American Hydroponics (USA); Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan); Green Sense Farms, LLC (USA); Illumitex, Inc. (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Sky Greens (Singapore); Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd. (Australia)







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799909/?utm_source=PRN



VERTICAL FARMING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Vertical Farming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Vertical Farming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Vertical Farming Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Building Based Vertical Farming (Structure) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Building Based Vertical Farming (Structure) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Shipping Container Vertical Farming (Structure) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Shipping Container Vertical Farming (Structure) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Vertical Farming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown

by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown

by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Vertical Farming Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Vertical Farming Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for the

period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese Vertical Farming Market by Structure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Vertical Farming Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 29: European Vertical Farming Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Vertical Farming Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: Vertical Farming Market in France by Structure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 36: French Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Vertical Farming Market in France by Growth

Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: Vertical Farming Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: German Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Vertical Farming Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian Vertical Farming Market by Structure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Vertical Farming: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for

the period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Vertical Farming: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth

Mechanism for the period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 51: Spanish Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Vertical Farming Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Spanish Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Vertical Farming Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Russian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Russian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Russian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific by Structure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific by Growth

Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 69: Vertical Farming Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Australian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Vertical Farming Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Australian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Vertical Farming Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Indian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Vertical Farming Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: Vertical Farming Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Vertical Farming Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertical Farming:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Structure for the period 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share

Analysis by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertical Farming:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth

Mechanism for the period 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share

Analysis by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 86: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Latin American Vertical Farming Market by Structure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period

2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Vertical Farming Market by Growth

Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018-2025

Table 92: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown

by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 94: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown

by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 95: Vertical Farming Market in Brazil by Structure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 96: Brazilian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Vertical Farming Market in Brazil by Growth

Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 99: Vertical Farming Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Mexican Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Vertical Farming Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Mexican Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism:

2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 107: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 108: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 109: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Vertical Farming Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2019 and

2025

Table 111: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Vertical Farming Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for

2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 113: Iranian Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for the

period 2018-2025

Table 114: Iranian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Iranian Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism

for the period 2018-2025

Table 116: Iranian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 117: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2018-2025

Table 118: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018-2025

Table 120: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 121: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market by Structure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period

2018-2025

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market by Growth

Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 125: Vertical Farming Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Vertical Farming Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Growth Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 129: Vertical Farming Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Structure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Rest of Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Vertical Farming Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Growth Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Rest of Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share

Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 133: African Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: African Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Structure: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: African Vertical Farming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2018 to 2025

Table 136: African Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by

Growth Mechanism: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AEROFARMS LLC

AGRILUTION GMBH

AMERICAN HYDROPONICS

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS

GREEN SENSE FARMS

ILLUMITEX

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

SKY GREENS

VERTICAL FARM SYSTEMS PTY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799909/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

