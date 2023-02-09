Global Vertical Farming Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Rising Need to Address Water Scarcity, Food Security, and Carbon Emissions will Drive Adoption of Indoor Agriculture Techniques

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vertical Farming Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research assesses the growth opportunities for companies active in the vertical farming ecosystem.

Globally, vertical farming is attracting major interest as a potential solution to problems traditional agriculture poses, such as unsustainable land and water use.

The study scope covers indoor vertical farms and container farms, with in-depth discussions of key technology areas, major challenges with current business models, and a comparison between vertical and conventional agriculture practices.

The author segments the vertical farming market into two sub-markets: the vertical farming components market (hardware and technology solutions, software and platform, and crop inputs) and the vertical farming produce market (produce and growing technology types). In the latter market, produce types include herbs and microgreens, leafy greens, and fruits and vegetables while the technology types include hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.

As of 2022, North America remains the largest market for vertical farming components due to the region's rapid expansion in vertical farms. Also, the United States stands as one of the largest markets for vertically farmed produce, followed by Europe.

Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are on track to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), driven by rising demand for local and sustainable fresh produce.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vertical Farming Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The Vertical Farming Ecosystem

Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Competitors, Components Platform Providers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Vertical Farming Challenges - Is it Economically Viable?

Investment/Funding Trends

Vertical Farming vs. Traditional Farming - Is it Sustainable?

Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vertical Farming Components

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Forecast Analysis by Component Type

Revenue and Percent Revenue by Component Sub-type

Forecast Analysis by Hardware and Technology Solution Sub-type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity, Product Launches/Collaborations/M&As

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vertical Farming Produce Market

Growth Metrics

Vertical Farms - Growing Technology Overview

Vertical Farms Produce - Overview

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue, Volume and Percent Revenue, & Volume Forecast by Produce Type

Forecast Analysis by Produce Type

Revenue, Volume and Percent Revenue, & Volume Forecast by Growing Technology Type

Forecast Analysis by Growing Technology Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Investment/Funding Recent Deals (2021-2022)

Industry Players' Market Activity (Expansions/Collaborations/M&As) - 2021 to 2022

Market Activity of Key Players (Expansions/Collaborations/M&A) - 2021 to 2022

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialized Crop Inputs for Vertical Farming

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Beyond Fresh Produce Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - The Development of Energy-efficient Systems and Related Technology Platforms

Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart and High-tech Automated Farms, Hybrid Facilities, Vertical Farming-as-a-Platform

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzj8yc-vertical?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets