Global Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (VTOL UAV) Market Report 2020: Military Segment is Projected to Record a 21.4% CAGR and Reach US$9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VTOL UAV - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global VTOL UAV Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for VTOL UAV estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.4% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Civil & Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 20.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The VTOL UAV market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



Homeland Security Segment to Record 15.7% CAGR



In the global Homeland Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AeroVironment, Inc.

DJI

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAAB AB

Schiebel Elektronische Gerate GmbH

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI)

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

VTOL UAV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

VTOL UAV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

VTOL UAV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Civil & Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Civil & Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

Homeland Security (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Homeland Security (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Multicopter (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Multicopter (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Helicopter (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Helicopter (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Hybrid (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Hybrid (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

VTOL UAV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

VTOL UAV Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

VTOL UAV Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

VTOL UAV Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

VTOL UAV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cut8u9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

