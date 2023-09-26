Global Very Light Jet Industry Report 2023-2028: Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Taking the $8.2 Billion Market to New Heights

26 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Very Light Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global very light jet market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% during 2023-2028.
The very light jets market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Traditionally powered by conventional fuel propulsion systems, the adoption of hybrid and electric propulsion technologies is on the rise. These jets offer numerous benefits such as cost-effectiveness and fuel efficiency, making them increasingly popular in various sectors including commercial, civil, and military aviation.
One of the primary factors driving the market is the shift towards private aviation solutions, influenced by rising disposable incomes and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals. This trend is further supported by the growth in the travel and tourism industry, leading to a surge in demand for non-scheduled charter flights.
Another contributing factor is the growing popularity of air sports, such as aerial acrobatics, and the rising application of very light jets in military reconnaissance activities. These diverse and expanding applications underscore the market's growth potential.
In summary, the very light jets market is experiencing robust growth due to technological innovations, increasing disposable incomes, and a booming travel industry. The market is also seeing expanded applications ranging from military reconnaissance to air sports, indicating a promising future with diverse opportunities for market players.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How big is the global very light jet market?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global very light jet market during 2023-2028?
- What are the key factors driving the global very light jet market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global very light jet market?
- What is the breakup of the global very light jet market based on the aircraft type?
- What is the breakup of the global very light jet market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the global very light jet market based on propulsion?
- What are the key regions in the global very light jet market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global very light jet market?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Bombardier Inc.
- Cirrus Design Corporation (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)
- Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.)
- Embraer S.A.
- Honda Aircraft Company (Honda Motor Company)
- Nextant Aerospace
- Pilatus Air
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Aircraft Type:
- Ultra-Light Aircraft
- Light Aircraft
Breakup by Material:
- Aluminum
- Composites
- Others
Breakup by Propulsion:
- Electric and Hybrid
- Conventional Fuel
Breakup by End Use:
- Civil and Commercial
- Military
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
