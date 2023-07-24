Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report 2023-2032

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is set to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and innovative solutions. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, the market is expected to reach $35.01 billion in 2023, further expanding to $45.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.

This growth can be attributed to major companies' efforts to leverage advanced imaging techniques and algorithms, enabling more accurate, reliable, and rapid veterinary AST (antimicrobial susceptibility testing). As these cutting-edge technologies gain popularity, they are propelling the market forward, empowering veterinarians with efficient tools to combat antimicrobial resistance and enhance animal healthcare.

In May 2022, bioMerieux, a France-based multinational biotechnology company, acquired Specific Diagnostics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help bioMerieux strengthen its fight against antimicrobial resistance, expand its market-leading position in clinical microbiology, and further extend its global leadership in this field. Specific Diagnostics is a US-based company that developed a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) system.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market going forward. Zoonotic disease refers to a contagious illness that can spread from one species of animal to another, including from humans to animals (or from humans to humans).

The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases will create a need to test and determine the best animal medication. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing aids in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals by checking treatment history and others. For instance, In July 2022, according to an article published by the world health organization, a US-based government agency, stated that there was a 64% rise in the number of zoonotic cases in Africa.

Furthermore, zoonotic illnesses are on the increase both internationally and in India. These emerging infectious diseases in humans account for 60% of cases, with 816 zoonotic pathogens out of 1407 human pathogens. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.



The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing the disk diffusion technique and the broth dilution technique. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



