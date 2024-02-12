Global Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Epica Animal Health, Asto CT, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, Xoran Technologies & Isabelle Vets

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary computed tomography scanner market size was estimated to be USD 187.94 million in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 417.27 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing awareness regarding veterinary health, rising demand for pet care, growing prevalence of animal diseases & injuries, surge in number of veterinary clinics, increasing technological advancements, rising animal health expenditure, growing number of CT scans, surge in number of veterinary clinics installing CT scanners with varying slice numbers, and increasing demand for pet care, rise in technologically advanced product launches for treating animal diseases are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.

Rise in technologically advanced product launches for treating animal diseases is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The veterinary computed tomography scanner is expected to see increased demand, driven by a preference among pet practitioners for its superior diagnostic capabilities. For instance, on 10 January 2023, According to Digital Journal, JPI Healthcare Solutions has introduced two innovative integrated imaging systems for veterinary use in 2023, including a CBCT system and a Fluoroscopy system.

By product, stationary multi-slice CT scanner was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of oncology, growing technological advancements, and surge in introduction of multislice CT scanners. Additionally, portable CT scanners is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of thoracic & abdominal illnesses, intracranial & extracranial lesions, & skeleton & spine abnormalities, and increasing launch of advanced systems. 

By animal, livestock animal was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to increasing research & development activities and rising usage of automated systems to protect the health & welfare of livestock animals. Additionally, companion animal is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of pets especially cats & dogs, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increasing awareness regarding animal health, and surge in initiatives by major market players.

By application, orthopaedics & traumatology was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to rising injuries amongst animals and growing technological advancements adopted by veterinaries to cure diseases. Additionally, oncology is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in prevalence of cancer in livestock & companions, rising investment in research & development activities, and increasing focus on development of effective treatment & diagnostic options for cancer. 

By end-user, veterinary hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to growing focus on development of new technologies, increasing technological advancements, and rising initiatives by market players. 

North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing technological advancements, and rising launch of educational programs by market players.  Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in number of pet adoptions, rising technological advancements, growing launch of advanced product. 

Segmentation: Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Report 2022 - 2033

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Product

  • Portable CT Scanner
  • Stationary Multi-slice CT Scanner
  • Low-end CT Scanner
  • Mid-end CT Scanner
  • High-end CT Scanner

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Animal 

  • Livestock Animal
  • Cattle
  • Poultry
  • Goat
  • Horses
  • Camel
  • Companion Animal
  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Aquaculture
  • Others

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 

  • Cardiology
  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Orthopaedics & Traumatology
  • Nephrology
  • Others

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user

  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Institutes
  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • GE Healthcare
  • Animage LLC
  • Epica Animal Health
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare Limited
  • Asto CT Inc.
  • Sound
  • Neurologica corporation
  • Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging
  • Xoran Technologies LLC.
  • GNI ApS
  • PLANMED OY
  • Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd
  • Isabelle Vets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6okjpd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Youth Employment Trends Report - South Africa Continues to Have One of the Highest Youth Unemployment Rates in the World

South Youth Employment Trends Report - South Africa Continues to Have One of the Highest Youth Unemployment Rates in the World

The "Youth Employment Trends in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. South Africa continues to have one of...
Wood Heating Stoves Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Market Set to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030

Wood Heating Stoves Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Market Set to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030

The "Wood Heating Stoves Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.