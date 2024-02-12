Global Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Epica Animal Health, Asto CT, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, Xoran Technologies & Isabelle Vets

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary computed tomography scanner market size was estimated to be USD 187.94 million in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 417.27 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing awareness regarding veterinary health, rising demand for pet care, growing prevalence of animal diseases & injuries, surge in number of veterinary clinics, increasing technological advancements, rising animal health expenditure, growing number of CT scans, surge in number of veterinary clinics installing CT scanners with varying slice numbers, and increasing demand for pet care, rise in technologically advanced product launches for treating animal diseases are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



Rise in technologically advanced product launches for treating animal diseases is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The veterinary computed tomography scanner is expected to see increased demand, driven by a preference among pet practitioners for its superior diagnostic capabilities. For instance, on 10 January 2023, According to Digital Journal, JPI Healthcare Solutions has introduced two innovative integrated imaging systems for veterinary use in 2023, including a CBCT system and a Fluoroscopy system.



By product, stationary multi-slice CT scanner was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of oncology, growing technological advancements, and surge in introduction of multislice CT scanners. Additionally, portable CT scanners is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of thoracic & abdominal illnesses, intracranial & extracranial lesions, & skeleton & spine abnormalities, and increasing launch of advanced systems.



By animal, livestock animal was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to increasing research & development activities and rising usage of automated systems to protect the health & welfare of livestock animals. Additionally, companion animal is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of pets especially cats & dogs, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increasing awareness regarding animal health, and surge in initiatives by major market players.

By application, orthopaedics & traumatology was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to rising injuries amongst animals and growing technological advancements adopted by veterinaries to cure diseases. Additionally, oncology is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in prevalence of cancer in livestock & companions, rising investment in research & development activities, and increasing focus on development of effective treatment & diagnostic options for cancer.



By end-user, veterinary hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global veterinary computed tomography scanner market in 2023 owing to growing focus on development of new technologies, increasing technological advancements, and rising initiatives by market players.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing technological advancements, and rising launch of educational programs by market players. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in number of pet adoptions, rising technological advancements, growing launch of advanced product.



Segmentation: Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Report 2022 - 2033

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Product

Portable CT Scanner

Stationary Multi-slice CT Scanner

Low-end CT Scanner

Mid-end CT Scanner

High-end CT Scanner

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Animal

Livestock Animal

Cattle

Poultry

Goat

Horses

Camel

Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Aquaculture

Others

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Orthopaedics & Traumatology

Nephrology

Others

Veterinary Computed Tomography Scanner Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Animage LLC

Epica Animal Health

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Limited

Asto CT Inc.

Sound

Neurologica corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Xoran Technologies LLC.

GNI ApS

PLANMED OY

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd

Isabelle Vets

