Global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Industry

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1066 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.

6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Critical Care Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$899.1 Million by the year 2025, Critical Care Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.6 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$91.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Critical Care Consumables will reach a market size of US$56.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$268 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agfa HealthCare (USA); Carestream Health, Inc. (USA); Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (USA); Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (USA); MinXray, Inc. (USA)



VETERINARY EQUIPMENT AND DISPOSABLES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Anesthesia Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Anesthesia Equipment (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Anesthesia Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Critical Care Consumables (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Critical Care Consumables (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Critical Care Consumables (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 10: Fluid Management Equipment (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fluid Management Equipment (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fluid Management Equipment (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Patient Monitoring Equipment (Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018 to 2025

Table 14: Patient Monitoring Equipment (Type) Global Historic

Demand in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Patient Monitoring Equipment (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment (Type) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Research Equipment (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Research Equipment (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Research Equipment (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Temperature Management Equipment (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Temperature Management Equipment (Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Temperature Management Equipment (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Research Institutes (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Veterinary Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Veterinary Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Veterinary Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Veterinary Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in $

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Veterinary Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Veterinary Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

DIGICARE BIOMEDICAL TECHN

