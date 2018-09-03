Global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market 2018-2023 - Smiths Group is the Leading Player

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market by Product (Consumables, Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Masks, Infusion Pumps), Animal (Cats, Dogs, Equines, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market is projected to 2.40 billion by 2023 from USD 1.63 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Rising animal health expenditure and a growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the global veterinary equipment and disposables market during the forecast period.







The report analyzes the global veterinary equipment and disposables market by type, animal, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the critical care consumables segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. The large share of consumables can be attributed to their high consumption in veterinary processes (which necessitates repeated purchases, as opposed to the single purchase necessary for capital equipment).







Based on animal, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is broadly categorized into small companion animals, large animals, and others. The small companion animals segment will dominate the veterinary equipment and disposables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of companion animals and rising expenditure on animal health.







Based on end user, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and research institutes. The veterinary clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patient visits along with the increasing number of private clinical practices and growing practice revenues.







The veterinary equipment and disposables market is broadly segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing number of companion animals, rising companion animal healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of livestock animals in North America (primarily due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products) and growth in the pet insurance market are responsible for the large share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in North America.







Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market







Emerging markets are expected to provide further growth opportunities for players operating in the veterinary equipment and disposables market. However, the increasing cost of pet care and a focus on alternatives to animal testing are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.







The prominent players in the veterinary equipment and disposables market are Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (UK), Nonin Medical (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henry Schein (US), Vetland Medical Sales and Services, LLC (US), Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (US), Infiniti Medical, LLC (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Midmark Corporation (US).







Smiths Group plc is a leading player in the global veterinary equipment market. This is mainly attributed to its wide geographic presence with various distribution partners across the globe.





