Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Portable Diagnostic Tools Transform Veterinary Treatment Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary medical equipment market grew from $2.25 billion in 2022 to $2.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The veterinary medical equipment market is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The veterinary medical equipment research report provides veterinary medical equipment statistics, including veterinary medical equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary medical equipment shares, detailed veterinary medical equipment segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary medical equipment industry.



The main types of veterinary medical equipment are veterinary diagnostic equipment, veterinary anaesthesia equipment, veterinary patient monitoring equipment, and other veterinary medical equipment that is used for animals such as small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. Veterinary anaesthesia equipment refers to the equipment that is used for animals to provide anesthesia. The products used are instruments, equipment, and disposables. These are used in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and research institutes.



Advances in diagnostic tools have improved veterinary services. Equipment such as portable x-ray and portable ultrasound scanners has increased the efficiency of veterinary treatment (especially in emergencies due to injury) for all equine/large animals, companions, exotic and mixed animal practices. For example, Wristscan V9, a diagnostic device, is being used for pregnancy tests for animals. In addition, the Alivecor iPhone app is used to perform electrocardiograms on animals for cardiologist review.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary medical equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary medical equipment market. The regions covered in the veterinary medical equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major companies in the veterinary medical equipment market include

Carestream Health

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Agfa Healthcare

MinXray Inc.

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



8. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Veterinary Medical Equipment Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Veterinary Medical Equipment Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Veterinary Medical Equipment Market



9. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment

Other Veterinary Medical Equipment

11.2. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Instruments/Equipment

Disposables

11.3. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Other Animals

11.4. Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Research Institutes

12. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Metrics

12.1. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

