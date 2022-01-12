Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product Type, Application, End-use and Region

Jan 12, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Orthopedics Market Research Report by Product Type, by Application, by End-use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market size was estimated at USD 492.46 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 536.39 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% to reach USD 916.90 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Orthopedics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, including Adobe Animal Hospital, ALLANDALE VET, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMedtrix, LLC, Boca Park Animal Hospital, GerVetUSA, Goddard Veterinary Group, IMEX Veterinary, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, KYON AG, Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, STERIS Animal Health, Surgical Holdings Veterinary, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing numbers of livestock populations across the globe
5.1.1.2. Growing concerns regarding awareness of animal care and animal health
5.1.1.3. Potential demand attributed to increasing cases of pet surgeries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with veterinary orthopedics equipment installation and manufacturing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancement in quality associated with petcare digital imaging systems
5.1.3.2. Rising investments to introduce advance and novel technologies assigned with veterinary orthopedics
5.1.3.3. Ongoing developments through collaboration or partnerships among key players
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited availability of veterinary clinics together with professionals
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Implants
6.3. Instrument
6.4. Plates
6.4.1. Acetabulum Plates
6.4.2. Arthrodesis Plates
6.4.3. Compression Plates
6.5. Screws
7. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Lateral Fixation
7.3. Total Elbow Replacement
7.4. Total Hip Replacement
7.5. Total Knee Replacement
7.6. Trauma Fixation
8. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by End-use
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinics
8.3. Hospitals
9. Americas Veterinary Orthopedics Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Orthopedics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Orthopedics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Adobe Animal Hospital
13.2. ALLANDALE VET
13.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.4. BioMedtrix, LLC
13.5. Boca Park Animal Hospital
13.6. GerVetUSA
13.7. Goddard Veterinary Group
13.8. IMEX Veterinary, Inc.
13.9. Integra LifeSciences
13.10. KYON AG
13.11. Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
13.12. Orthomed (UK) Ltd
13.13. STERIS Animal Health
13.14. Surgical Holdings Veterinary
13.15. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants
14. Appendix
