Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product Type, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Orthopedics Market Research Report by Product Type, by Application, by End-use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market size was estimated at USD 492.46 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 536.39 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% to reach USD 916.90 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Orthopedics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, including Adobe Animal Hospital, ALLANDALE VET, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMedtrix, LLC, Boca Park Animal Hospital, GerVetUSA, Goddard Veterinary Group, IMEX Veterinary, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, KYON AG, Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, STERIS Animal Health, Surgical Holdings Veterinary, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing numbers of livestock populations across the globe

5.1.1.2. Growing concerns regarding awareness of animal care and animal health

5.1.1.3. Potential demand attributed to increasing cases of pet surgeries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with veterinary orthopedics equipment installation and manufacturing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advancement in quality associated with petcare digital imaging systems

5.1.3.2. Rising investments to introduce advance and novel technologies assigned with veterinary orthopedics

5.1.3.3. Ongoing developments through collaboration or partnerships among key players

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited availability of veterinary clinics together with professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Implants

6.3. Instrument

6.4. Plates

6.4.1. Acetabulum Plates

6.4.2. Arthrodesis Plates

6.4.3. Compression Plates

6.5. Screws



7. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Lateral Fixation

7.3. Total Elbow Replacement

7.4. Total Hip Replacement

7.5. Total Knee Replacement

7.6. Trauma Fixation



8. Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by End-use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Hospitals



9. Americas Veterinary Orthopedics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Orthopedics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Orthopedics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Adobe Animal Hospital

13.2. ALLANDALE VET

13.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.4. BioMedtrix, LLC

13.5. Boca Park Animal Hospital

13.6. GerVetUSA

13.7. Goddard Veterinary Group

13.8. IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

13.9. Integra LifeSciences

13.10. KYON AG

13.11. Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

13.12. Orthomed (UK) Ltd

13.13. STERIS Animal Health

13.14. Surgical Holdings Veterinary

13.15. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plj1er

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets