Global Veterinary Reference Laboratories Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Veterinary Reference Laboratories estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hematology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Veterinary Reference Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$819.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Immunodiagnostics Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Immunodiagnostics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$283.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$553.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Animal and Plant Health Agency

Animal Health Diagnostic Center ( Cornell University )

) Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

GD Animal Health

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Marshfield Labs

Neogen Corporation

Phoenix Lab

Protatek Internationals Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

