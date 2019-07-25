Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Veterinary Surgical Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$444.

24 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Sutures, Staplers & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$377.8 Thousand by the year 2025, Sutures, Staplers & Accessories will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$44 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Sutures, Staplers & Accessories will reach a market size of US$22.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (Canada); B. Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany); Dre Veterinary, Inc. (USA); Ethicon US LLC (USA); Germed USA, Inc. (USA); Im3 Inc. (USA); Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA); Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark); Jorgensen Laboratories (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Neogen Corporation (USA); Sklar Instruments (USA); Smiths Group PLC (United Kingdom); Steris Corporation (USA); Surgical Direct (USA); Surgical Holdings (United Kingdom); World Precision Instruments (USA)







VETERINARY SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surgical Instrument - An Overview

Technological Advancements in Veterinary Handheld Instruments

Rapid Growth of Veterinary Pain Management Market

Growing Focus on Health Maintenance and Management in

Veterinary Industry

Telehealth in Veterinary Industry Witnessing Rapid Change

Equine Surgical Equipment - Gaining Favor

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Sutures, Staplers & Accessories (Product) Global Competitor MARKET Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Handheld Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Electro-surgery Instruments (Product) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Veterinary Forceps to Witness Impressive Growth in the Coming

Years



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Sutures, Staplers & Accessories (Product) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Sutures, Staplers & Accessories (Product) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Sutures, Staplers & Accessories (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Handheld Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Handheld Devices (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Handheld Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electro-surgery Instruments (Product) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electro-surgery Instruments (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Electro-surgery Instruments (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Soft Tissue Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Soft Tissue Surgery (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Soft Tissue Surgery (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Cardiovascular Surgery (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Cardiovascular Surgery (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Cardiovascular Surgery (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Ophthalmic Surgery (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Ophthalmic Surgery (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Ophthalmic Surgery (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Dental Surgery (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Dental Surgery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Dental Surgery (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Small Animals (Animal Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Small Animals (Animal Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Small Animals (Animal Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Large Animals (Animal Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Large Animals (Animal Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Large Animals (Animal Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



