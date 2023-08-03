Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2023: Focus on Major Market Players Zoetis Services, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Ceva, and Virbac

03 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Vaccines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Veterinary vaccines encompass a diverse range of designs and technologies, catering to various applications. The product segment of veterinary vaccines is further categorized into attenuated vaccine (live vaccine, modified live vaccine, live attenuated vaccine), inactivated vaccine, recombinant vaccine (subunit vaccine, polysaccharide vaccine, conjugate vaccine, chimeric vaccine, viral-vector vaccine), and toxoid vaccine.
This comprehensive report aims to provide a detailed study of the global market for veterinary vaccines, including an analysis of different types of veterinary vaccine products, technologies, and their current and historical market revenues.
The report also conducts an in-depth study of animal species in the veterinary vaccines market, covering livestock, poultry, companion animals, swine, equine, and others (aquaculture, etc.). Furthermore, the analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by technology/system type, product, application, design, and region, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the global market for veterinary vaccines.
Key Highlights:
- The global market for veterinary vaccines was valued at $9.1 billion in 2022.
- The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach approximately $14.2 billion by 2028.
- Key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in pets and livestock animals, rising outbreaks of poultry-related diseases, and substantial research and development investments by major market players, such as Zoetis Services LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Ceva, and Virbac, among others.
According to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), in 2023, vaccine banks are prioritizing peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Notably, the successful delivery of 500,000 FMD disease vaccine doses to Algeria, funded by the World Bank, proved to be a remarkable success in containing disease spread in the region.
The OECD-FAO Agriculture Outlook projects global beef and red meat consumption to rise to 76 million tonnes by 2031. However, per capita consumption is expected to decline further by 2% during this period. In the Asia-Pacific region, beef or red meat consumption is likely to increase, with China being the world's second-largest beef consumer, projected to experience a 10% rise in consumption by 2031. Nevertheless, countries with high beef per capita consumption are expected to witness a decline in favor of poultry meat, particularly in the Americas and Oceania regions, where preference for beef is among the highest in the world.
To equip businesses with in-depth insights, the report provides profiles of market participants, essential marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors, ESG analysis, and their respective market shares. Moreover, the report discusses the driving and restraining factors influencing the global veterinary vaccines market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview of Veterinary Vaccines
- Animal Types and Vaccination
- Livestock
- Companion Animals
- Equine Animals
- Swine
- Poultry
- Other Animals
- Vaccines and Veterinary Products Export
- Trends in Animal Healthcare
- Growing Demand for Animal Health Products
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Incidence and Prevalence of Animal Disease
- Global Warming and Impact on Veterinary Animals
- Increase in Investment for Treating and Eradicating Diseases in Animals
- Emergence of Zoonotic Diseases
- Rise in Awareness Programs on Veterinary Vaccines
- Vaccines and Food Production
- Restraints
- Product Development and Manufacturing Challenges
- Side Effects of Vaccination
- Financial Prioritization and Herd Immunity Risk
- Other Restraints
- Opportunities
- Launch of New Veterinary Vaccines
- Reducing the Need for Antibiotics
- Funding for Innovative Veterinary Vaccines and Services
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Animal Health and Production Facilities
- Short-Term Impact
- Long-Term Impact
- Covid-19 Impact on Animal Welfare
- Animal Disease Management
- Vaccination Campaigns
Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies in Veterinary Vaccines
- Multivalent Veterinary Vaccines
- MRNA Vaccine
- Pipeline Analysis of Animal Vaccines
Chapter 7 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Product
- Attenuated Vaccine
- Inactivated Vaccine
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccine
Chapter 8 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Type of Animal
- Market Outlook
- Livestock
- Poultry
- Companion Animals
- Swine
- Equine
- Other Animals
Chapter 9 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Administration
- Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines by Administration
- Subcutaneous Route of Administration
- Intramuscular Route of Administration
- Intranasal Route of Administration
- Oral Route of Administration
Chapter 10 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Region
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Sustainability of the Animal Health Industry: An ESQ Perspective
- Key ESQ Issues in the Animal Healthcare Industry
- Animal Health Industry ESQ Performance Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Arko Laboratories
- Avimex
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Sante Animale (Ceva)
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals.
- Elanco.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Phibro Animal Health Corp.
- Virbac
- Zoetis Services LLC.
