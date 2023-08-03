Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2023: Focus on Major Market Players Zoetis Services, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Ceva, and Virbac

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Vaccines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Veterinary vaccines encompass a diverse range of designs and technologies, catering to various applications. The product segment of veterinary vaccines is further categorized into attenuated vaccine (live vaccine, modified live vaccine, live attenuated vaccine), inactivated vaccine, recombinant vaccine (subunit vaccine, polysaccharide vaccine, conjugate vaccine, chimeric vaccine, viral-vector vaccine), and toxoid vaccine.

This comprehensive report aims to provide a detailed study of the global market for veterinary vaccines, including an analysis of different types of veterinary vaccine products, technologies, and their current and historical market revenues.

The report also conducts an in-depth study of animal species in the veterinary vaccines market, covering livestock, poultry, companion animals, swine, equine, and others (aquaculture, etc.). Furthermore, the analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by technology/system type, product, application, design, and region, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the global market for veterinary vaccines.

Key Highlights:

The global market for veterinary vaccines was valued at $9.1 billion in 2022.

in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach approximately $14.2 billion by 2028.

by 2028. Key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in pets and livestock animals, rising outbreaks of poultry-related diseases, and substantial research and development investments by major market players, such as Zoetis Services LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Ceva, and Virbac, among others.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), in 2023, vaccine banks are prioritizing peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Notably, the successful delivery of 500,000 FMD disease vaccine doses to Algeria, funded by the World Bank, proved to be a remarkable success in containing disease spread in the region.

The OECD-FAO Agriculture Outlook projects global beef and red meat consumption to rise to 76 million tonnes by 2031. However, per capita consumption is expected to decline further by 2% during this period. In the Asia-Pacific region, beef or red meat consumption is likely to increase, with China being the world's second-largest beef consumer, projected to experience a 10% rise in consumption by 2031. Nevertheless, countries with high beef per capita consumption are expected to witness a decline in favor of poultry meat, particularly in the Americas and Oceania regions, where preference for beef is among the highest in the world.

To equip businesses with in-depth insights, the report provides profiles of market participants, essential marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors, ESG analysis, and their respective market shares. Moreover, the report discusses the driving and restraining factors influencing the global veterinary vaccines market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview of Veterinary Vaccines

Animal Types and Vaccination

Livestock

Companion Animals

Equine Animals

Swine

Poultry

Other Animals

Vaccines and Veterinary Products Export

Trends in Animal Healthcare

Growing Demand for Animal Health Products

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Incidence and Prevalence of Animal Disease



Global Warming and Impact on Veterinary Animals



Increase in Investment for Treating and Eradicating Diseases in Animals



Emergence of Zoonotic Diseases



Rise in Awareness Programs on Veterinary Vaccines



Vaccines and Food Production

Restraints

Product Development and Manufacturing Challenges



Side Effects of Vaccination



Financial Prioritization and Herd Immunity Risk



Other Restraints

Opportunities

Launch of New Veterinary Vaccines



Reducing the Need for Antibiotics



Funding for Innovative Veterinary Vaccines and Services

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Animal Health and Production Facilities

Short-Term Impact

Long-Term Impact

Covid-19 Impact on Animal Welfare

Animal Disease Management

Vaccination Campaigns

Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies in Veterinary Vaccines

Multivalent Veterinary Vaccines

MRNA Vaccine

Pipeline Analysis of Animal Vaccines

Chapter 7 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Product

Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccine

Chapter 8 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Type of Animal

Market Outlook

Livestock

Poultry

Companion Animals

Swine

Equine

Other Animals

Chapter 9 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Administration

Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines by Administration

Subcutaneous Route of Administration

Intramuscular Route of Administration

Intranasal Route of Administration

Oral Route of Administration

Chapter 10 Global Market for Veterinary Vaccines, by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 13 Sustainability of the Animal Health Industry: An ESQ Perspective

Key ESQ Issues in the Animal Healthcare Industry

Animal Health Industry ESQ Performance Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Arko Laboratories

Avimex

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale (Ceva)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Elanco.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Virbac

Zoetis Services LLC.

