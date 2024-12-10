Global Veterinary Vaccines Market is Predicted to Cross USD 16 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary vaccines market is experiencing robust growth driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increasing concerns about antimicrobial resistance in animals, and a growing demand for safe and efficient food production. Additionally, the heightened emphasis on minimizing animal morbidity and mortality from preventable diseases through regular immunization is significantly contributing to the market's revenue expansion during the forecast period (2024–2030).

DelveInsight's Veterinary Vaccines Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading veterinary vaccine companies' market shares, challenges, veterinary vaccines market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market veterinary vaccine companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Veterinary Vaccines Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the veterinary vaccines market, the viral vector category had a significant share in 2023.

Notable veterinary vaccine companies such as Hester Biosciences Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Services LLC, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Biogénesis Bagó®, HIPRA, ARKO, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc., Vaxxinova® International BV, Dyntec s. r. o., Brilliant Bio Pharma, BioTestLab, Virbac, KBNP, BIMEDA, Shchelkovo biocombinat, VAKSINDO ANIMAL HEALTH PVT. LTD, and several others, are currently operating in the veterinary vaccines market.

In September 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim launched Fencovis® which is the first vaccine against calf disease.

In June 2022, India's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals, produced by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) was launched in India.

In April 2022, Ceva Animal Health launched the IBird vaccine against Infectious Bronchitis in India.

Veterinary Vaccines Overview

Veterinary vaccines are a cornerstone of animal healthcare, pivotal in preventing and controlling infectious diseases in domestic and wild animals. These vaccines bolster the immune system of animals, enabling them to combat pathogens effectively and reducing the spread of diseases. By protecting livestock, poultry, and pets, veterinary vaccines safeguard animal health, promote agricultural productivity, and ensure food security. They are also vital in managing zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, thus contributing to public health. Examples include vaccines for rabies, foot-and-mouth disease, and avian influenza, which protect animal populations and reduce the risk of epidemics.

Advancements in biotechnology have significantly improved the efficacy and safety of veterinary vaccines. Innovations such as recombinant DNA technology, subunit vaccines, and mRNA-based approaches have led to the development of more targeted and effective immunizations with minimal side effects. Moreover, the use of adjuvants and delivery systems like nanocarriers has enhanced vaccine stability and immunogenicity. As the global demand for sustainable and ethical animal farming grows, the focus on vaccines as a preventive measure over antibiotics is increasing, aligning with the goals of One Health initiatives. These efforts emphasize the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, underscoring the critical role of veterinary vaccines in fostering a healthier world.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Insights

North America is projected to dominate the global veterinary vaccines market, driven by its robust infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and widespread adoption of preventive veterinary healthcare practices. The region boasts a well-established veterinary healthcare system, including a high number of veterinary clinics and hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, the presence of leading vaccine manufacturers, such as Zoetis and Merck Animal Health, fosters continuous innovation and availability of effective vaccines. Factors such as a growing pet population, increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases, and rising expenditure on pet healthcare further contribute to North America's leadership in this sector. The regulatory environment in the region also facilitates the rapid approval and distribution of vaccines, ensuring that animals, both livestock and companions, have timely access to preventive solutions.

Furthermore, the region's large livestock industry plays a crucial role in driving demand for veterinary vaccines to safeguard animal health and ensure food safety. The United States, as a significant player in the global meat and dairy trade, places considerable emphasis on maintaining the health of its animal herds. Vaccines against diseases such as bovine viral diarrhea, avian influenza, and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome are in high demand to prevent economic losses in the livestock sector. Canada's initiatives to improve animal health standards and prevent disease outbreaks further bolster the regional market. As awareness grows about the role of veterinary vaccines in preventing antibiotic resistance and improving overall animal welfare, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the veterinary vaccines market.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Dynamics

The veterinary vaccines market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the health and productivity of animals, catering to both companion animals and livestock. With a growing emphasis on animal welfare, zoonotic disease prevention, and food safety, the demand for effective vaccines continues to rise. Additionally, the industry is driven by the need to mitigate the economic impact of livestock diseases, which can cause significant losses for farmers and the agriculture industry. Vaccines help reduce the reliance on antibiotics, aligning with global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance.

One of the major dynamics influencing the veterinary vaccines market is the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which can transfer from animals to humans. This has spurred investments in research and development for innovative vaccines. Advances in biotechnology, such as recombinant DNA technology and gene editing, have enabled the development of more effective and targeted vaccines. The advent of next-generation vaccines, including DNA and RNA-based solutions, offers a promising horizon for the industry, especially in addressing complex diseases.

Market growth is also shaped by regulatory frameworks, which can vary significantly across regions. While stringent regulations ensure vaccine safety and efficacy, they can also pose challenges for new entrants and prolong time-to-market for innovative solutions. Additionally, the cost of vaccine development and distribution, particularly in developing economies, remains a significant barrier. However, government initiatives and collaborations with global organizations, such as the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), are facilitating vaccine access in underserved regions.

The companion animal segment is experiencing notable growth, driven by the rising pet population and increasing awareness among pet owners about preventive healthcare. In parallel, the livestock segment continues to dominate, propelled by the growing global demand for meat, milk, and other animal-derived products. The focus on sustainable livestock farming and disease prevention further fuels the demand for vaccines, as farmers aim to enhance productivity while reducing environmental impacts.

In conclusion, the veterinary vaccines market is characterized by rapid technological advancements, a growing focus on zoonotic disease control, and evolving consumer awareness. While challenges such as high development costs and regulatory hurdles persist, opportunities abound in the form of emerging markets, novel technologies, and increasing collaborations within the global health ecosystem. This dynamic landscape underscores the critical role of veterinary vaccines in ensuring animal and human health alike.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Veterinary Vaccines Market CAGR ~9% Veterinary Vaccines Market Size by 2030 USD 16 Billion Key Veterinary Vaccine Companies Hester Biosciences Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Services LLC, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Biogénesis Bagó®, HIPRA, ARKO, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc., Vaxxinova® International BV, Dyntec s. r. o., Brilliant Bio Pharma, BioTestLab, Virbac, KBNP, BIMEDA, Shchelkovo biocombinat, VAKSINDO ANIMAL HEALTH PVT. LTD, among others

Veterinary Vaccines Market Assessment

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation By Type: Inactivated Veterinary Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Veterinary Vaccines, Subunit Veterinary Vaccines, Recombinant Veterinary Vaccines, and Viral Vector Veterinary Vaccines

Inactivated Veterinary Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Veterinary Vaccines, Subunit Veterinary Vaccines, Recombinant Veterinary Vaccines, and Viral Vector Veterinary Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation By Indication: Viral, Bacterial, and Others

Viral, Bacterial, and Others

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation By Animal Group: Poultry, Livestock, Companion Animals, and Others

Poultry, Livestock, Companion Animals, and Others

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation By End User: Veterinary Clinics and Others

Veterinary Clinics and Others

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Introduction 2 Veterinary Vaccines Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Veterinary Vaccines Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Veterinary Vaccines Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Veterinary Vaccines Market Layout 8 Veterinary Vaccines Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

