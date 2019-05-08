Global Veterinary X-Ray Market Set to Reach US$664.660 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary X-Ray Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary X-ray market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% to reach US$664.660 million by 2024, from US$479.855 million in 2018. The demand for veterinary X-ray is growing due to the rising veterinary practitioners and growing advanced pet healthcare services. Also, favorable research funding programs are further driving the growth of the global veterinary X-ray market in the forecast period. However, high costs of pet care are restraining the market growth in the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the global veterinary X-ray value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Veterinary X-Ray Market by Animal Type

5.1. Companion Animals

5.2. Farm Animals



6. Global Veterinary X-Ray Market by End-User

6.1. Hospital

6.2. Home Care

6.3. Elderly Care



7. Global Veterinary X-Ray Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Protec Gmbh & Co. Kg

9.2. Or Technology - Oehm Und Rehbein Gmbh

9.3. Bmi Biomedical International S.R.L.

9.4. Plh Medical Ltd.

9.5. Im3Vet Pty Ltd.

9.6. Burtons Medical Equipment

9.7. Gierth X-Ray International Gmbh

9.8. Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8skr97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

