NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market By Product (Nonlinear Systems, Rotational Systems & Linear Systems,), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Industrial, Building & Home Automation & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05746445/?utm_source=PRN

Global vibration energy harvesting systems market is anticipated to reach around $ 253 million by 2024, on account of increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance. Extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation, in addition to increasing focus on green energy and favorable government initiatives, are expected to positively influence the global vibration energy harvesting systems market in coming years.

Field of vibration energy harvesting has intrigued noteworthy significance for low power and portable energy sources, credited to fast advancement and mass utilization of portable electronic gadgets.Such energy harvesting systems are registering massive growth, on account of growing desire to create portable and wireless electronic gadgets with extended lifetime.



Vibration energy harvesting is an inexhaustible and clean energy scavenging source that is dynamically gaining traction across the world.Such systems are utilized in areas of independent low power microsystems, self-powered wireless sensor systems, portable energy sources, distributed computing and others to renew or supplant traditional power sources, for example, battery.



Advancements in vibration energy harvesting systems enable to capture, store and deal with specific measures of motion energy, converting them into electrical energy to supply low-power gadgets or store it for later use.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Segment Insights

In terms of application, global vibration energy harvesting systems market has been categorized into Transportation, Power Generation, Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Automotive and Healthcare & Medical application.The transportation category accounted for major share of the global vibration energy harvesting systems market in 2018.



The growth of the transportation category is being majorly driven by increasing demand for vehicles and development of transportation infrastructure.

Presence of vibration energy harvesting systems in the healthcare sector is marginal; however, it is expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period.Vibration energy harvesting innovations present important social advantages when applied to the healthcare sector.



Many associations are currently working towards developing an automated pacemaker that will convert kinetic energy from the pulsating of the human heart into electrical energy. The gadget would empower self-charging systems by the body's vibration.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Regional Insights

North America vibration energy harvesting systems market accounted for a major share of the global market in 2018, owing to high penetration of vibration energy harvesting systems in industrial sectors such as healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics, security and others.The European market for vibration energy harvesting systems emerged as the second largest market in 2018, on account of favorable government policies across various countries in the region.



Moreover, the European Commission is promoting the industry with incentives and investments in R&D of energy harvesting and storage devices, thereby driving the market growth in the region.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Global vibration energy harvesting systems market is highly competitive in nature.Most of the market players are focusing on technological advancements of the product to specialize in unequivocal application zones.



Various players and new businesses are anticipated to penetrate the market notwithstanding the substantial investments required to enter the market, due to the appealing growth opportunities. Some of the major players operating in global vibration energy harvesting systems market are Perpetuum Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kinergizer BV, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global vibration energy harvesting systems market size.

• To forecast global vibration energy harvesting systems market based on product, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global vibration energy harvesting systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global vibration energy harvesting systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global vibration energy harvesting systems market.

Some of the leading players operating in global vibration energy harvesting systems market are Perpetuum Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kinergizer BV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Smart Material Corporation, Mide Technology, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global vibration energy harvesting systems market size using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Vibration energy harvesting device manufacturers

• Vibration energy harvesting systems developers

• Vibration energy harvesting systems end-user industries

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to vibration energy harvesting systems market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global vibration energy harvesting systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product:

o Linear Systems

o Nonlinear Systems

o Rotational Systems

• Market, by Application:

o Building & Home Automation

o Industrial

o Transportation

o Power Generation

o Healthcare & Medical Applications

o Automotive

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

o South America

Brazil



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global vibration energy harvesting systems market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05746445/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

