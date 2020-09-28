Global Vibration Sensor Market By Technology, By Type, By Material, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Vibration Sensor Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement is the key behind the development of most businesses. Among the different technologies, sensor technology has gained massive consideration from makers over the last few years. Expanded acceptance of this innovation has profited makers in extending their production at a decreased cost. One such device is the vibration sensors, which assist in recognizing abnormal vibration in industrial machines at that quickest, and in this manner, bring about limiting machine failure.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975433/?utm_source=PRN







Vibration sensors are progressively embraced as the requirement for machine condition monitoring and upkeep is on the rise. In recent years, vibration frameworks have been broadly utilized for checking the conditions of machines, bridges, and buildings, and the forecast of natural calamities, which has driven the market development. Rising interest for predictive upkeep in rotating machinery, including pumps, engines, heading, and turbines, among others, has additionally further the market development.



The rising use of vibration sensor frameworks in railroad track monitoring frameworks for the discovery of issues in rails, for example, breaks and dislocation look good for the market development. Different government organizations are widely stressing the provision of financing for the advancement of a vibration sensor-based rail track monitoring framework, which is anticipated to emphatically impact market development.



The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected different ventures and divisions, for example, automotive, oil and gas, and aviation and defense, which is probably going to affect market growth. As vibration sensors are utilized fracking activities in the oil and gas refineries, the shut-off of different oil and gas refineries is anticipated to affect the market development. however, the use of robotics in the discovery of COVID-19 that automates the way toward drawing blood and decreases the danger of infections to the clinical person is probably going to decidedly affect the adoption of these frameworks. Vibration sensors empower these robots to screen the intravascular blood pressure of patients.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Piezoresistive, Hand Probe, Optical, Variable Capacitance, Tri-axial, Strain Gauge and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Accelerometers, Displacement Sensor and Velocity Sensor. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics and Doped Silicon. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Vibration Sensor Market. Companies such as Dytran Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Emerson Electric Co., Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Dytran Instruments, Inc. and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Vibration Sensor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Emerson came into partnership with Arrowhead Systems, Inc., a world leader in providing conveyor, packaging machinery, and line productivity solutions. The partnership was focused on producing a next-generation, machine health monitoring solution that would increase uptime for high-speed palletizer production.



Feb-2019: Emerson collaborated with HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions. The collaboration was aimed to enhance monitoring capabilities that help healthcare providers ensure the proper temperature for vaccines, medications, and other bio-specimens.



May-2017: Honeywell collaborated with Intel Corporation following which the former company launched Connected Freight solution based on Intel's Connected Logistics Platform. The solution features Intel CLP consists of cost-effective sensors that can be attached to packages or individual assets. These sensors communicate wirelessly with cellular or Wi-Fi-enabled gateway that can travel with the shipment or be installed as a fixed infrastructure.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: Texas Instruments introduced the TPS63900, the DC/DC buck-boost converter to combine programmable input current limit and integrated dynamic voltage scaling to extend battery life by at least 50%. The TPS63900 maintains the industry's lowest quiescent current (IQ), 75 nA, with 92% efficiency at 10 µA and delivers up to three times more output current than competing devices to help engineers extend the life span of battery-powered industrial and personal electronics applications.



Jun-2020: Bosch announced the launch of the Bosch MEMS sensor: the SMI230. This highly precise sensor constantly registers changes in the vehicle's direction and speed, evaluates the information, and transmits it to the navigation system. The capabilities of Bosch's SMI230 MEMS sensor also make it ideal for use in fleet management and toll systems, as these areas also require precise motion detectors. Moreover, the sensor is suited for use in vehicle alarm systems because of its ability to detect vibrations and impacts.



Jun-2020: TE Connectivity is launching the D-2970 Dynamic Series compact wire-to-board PCB connector with field-installable, time-saving push-in clamp termination. It incorporates numerous features to meet strict safety requirements. These include an audible and tactile locking latch to ensure safe mating, a robust housing, contacts that support shock- and vibration-exposed applications and an IP20 "finger-safe" housing that prevents unintended operator contact with live components.



Nov-2019: Emerson launched the AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor, a vibration sensor. This sensor performs prescriptive analytics on vibration data using native software to automatically identify failure modes and prevent potential problems involving rotating assets. The device monitors motors, pumps, fans, and other critical plant equipment, which can reduce downtime and achieve more reliable operations.



Jul-2019: Bosch together with its automation arm, Bosch Rexroth, introduced the sensor device SCD (Sense Connect Detect). This device was aimed to help Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) specialists improve availability and efficiency on machines and equipment. SCD has been equipped with four different sensors (acceleration sensor, temperature sensor, light sensor, and magnetometer). SCD records vibration profiles, whose analysis indicates the wear status of machines, components, or tools.



May-2019: NI announced new wireless monitoring hardware for InsightCM, the most open solution for online condition monitoring on the market. The new wireless devices automate the otherwise manual process of route-based data collection, so reliability engineers can spend more time analyzing data and solving problems and less time climbing stairs with instrumentation and personal protection equipment to collect data.



May-2018: Dytran Instruments released the VibraScout 6DoF USB six degree of freedom sensor for measurement and analysis of static and dynamic events. The VibraScout 6DoF is an innovative, cost-effective, plug-and-play, portable data acquisition system. It contains an 8-pole elliptical anti-aliasing filter and measures X, Y, Z acceleration, as well as roll, pitch, yaw.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Piezoresistive



• Hand Probe



• Optical



• Variable Capacitance



• Tri-axial



• Strain Gauge



• Others



By Type



• Accelerometers



• Displacement Sensor



• Velocity Sensor



By Material



• Quartz



• Piezoelectric Ceramics



• Doped Silicon



By End User



• Automobile



• Aerospace & Defense



• Healthcare



• Oil & Gas



• Consumer Electronics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• TE Connectivity Ltd.



• National Instruments Corporation



• Dytran Instruments, Inc.



• FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975433/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

