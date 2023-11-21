Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market 2024-2030: Stryker Dominates Global OR Equipment Market in 2023; 4K Technology Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report reveals key insights and trends in the global video and integrated operating room (OR) equipment market.

In 2023, the global video and integrated operating room equipment market surpassed $12.2 billion in valuation. This market is projected to witness significant growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of $22.1 billion by 2030.

The research involved the analysis of over 80 suppliers of video and integrated OR equipment worldwide. Using a rigorous methodology, the report provides insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and accurate forecasts.

Key Data Types Included in the Report

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors

Global Video and Integrated OR Equipment Market Insights

Operating rooms (ORs) are significant revenue generators for hospitals. Fully integrated ORs offer substantial time and cost-saving advantages with their ergonomic design, integrated control systems, and multifunctional components. These integrated systems enhance workflow efficiency, benefiting both patients and hospital staff. Standard features of integration now encompass functions such as archiving, streaming, video conferencing, and workflow enhancement. Hybrid ORs take integration to the next level by incorporating a dedicated fixed imaging system and an advanced image-guided surgical table.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the transition from high-definition (HD) to 4K technology, particularly in surgical display and camera systems. The introduction of 4K technology has led to numerous facilities upgrading their existing HD displays and camera systems to 4K-compatible ones. Despite the increasing adoption of 4K technology, HD installations still have a significant global presence.

Global Video and Integrated OR Equipment Market Share Insights

In 2023, Stryker emerged as the global leader in the market for video endoscopy and operating room equipment. They dominate in five segments, thanks to their early entry into the OR business in 1992. With over 11,000 integrated ORs in the U.S., Stryker provides comprehensive solutions with advanced integration options and components tailored for healthcare facilities.

Karl Storz secured the second position, entering the integration business in 1998 and accumulating a significant foothold with over 6,000 ORs in the U.S. Their OR1T FUSION integrated solution, utilizing IP-based 4K video management technology, is complemented by versatile modular software such as SCENARA.

Olympus, a globally renowned manufacturer of endoscopes, captured a substantial share of the integrated OR component market in 2023, leveraging its trusted brand name. Their EasySuiteT system caters to both general and specialty ORs, competing across various segments, including integrated OR components, management software, surgical displays, and more.

Market Segmentation Summary

The report segments the market into various categories, including:

Integrated Operating Room Component

Integrated Operating Room Management Software

Hybrid Operating Room

Hybrid Operating Room Imaging System

Surgical Display and PACS Monitor

Surgical Lighting

Surgical Boom

Surgical Table

Surgical Headlight

Surgical Microscope

Surgical Camera System

Image Management Device

Surgical Light Source

Medical Photo Printer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alcon

Alvo Medical

Ambu

Amico

Amico Clinical

Avante Health Solutions

B. Braun

Bender

BFW

BHS Technologies

BR Surgical

Brainlab

Brandon Medical

Broadata Communications

Canon

Caresyntax

CONMED

Cool-View

Cuda Surgical

CV Medical

Daray Medical

DePuy Synthes

DFVasconcellos

Digital Surgical

Dixon

DNH

Double Black Imaging

Dr. Mach

Drager

ENDOMED

Enova Illumination

Eschmann

Fujifilm

Global Surgical

Haag-Streit

Heine

ILO electronic

IMRIS

Inami

Integra LifeSciences

IntegriTech

INTER

Intuitive Surgical

Isolux

JEDMED Instrument

Joimax

KLS Martin

Labomed

Med X Change

Medicapture

Mediland

Medtronic

Merivaara

Mindray

Mitsubishi

Nagashima Medical Instruments

Nanjing Yanan Special Lighting

NUVO Surgical

OASYS Healthcare

OPT SurgiSystems

Orpeus Medical

PENTAX Medical

Perlong Medical

Photonic

Prescott

Rein Medical

Ronin Surgical

Schaerer Mayfield

Scholly

Seiler Instrument

Shanghai Huifeng Medical

SheerVision

Shimadzu

SIMEON

Starkstrom

Sunoptic Surgical

SurgiTel

Taiyo Corp

Takagi

Takara Belmont

Takeuchi

Takumi

TEAC

Tokibo

TopCon

Xenosys

Zhenjiang Zhongtian Optical

Zimmer Biomet

