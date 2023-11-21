Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market 2024-2030: Stryker Dominates Global OR Equipment Market in 2023; 4K Technology Drives Growth

21 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report reveals key insights and trends in the global video and integrated operating room (OR) equipment market.
In 2023, the global video and integrated operating room equipment market surpassed $12.2 billion in valuation. This market is projected to witness significant growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of $22.1 billion by 2030.
The research involved the analysis of over 80 suppliers of video and integrated OR equipment worldwide. Using a rigorous methodology, the report provides insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and accurate forecasts.
Key Data Types Included in the Report
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- COVID-19 Impact
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors
Global Video and Integrated OR Equipment Market Insights
Operating rooms (ORs) are significant revenue generators for hospitals. Fully integrated ORs offer substantial time and cost-saving advantages with their ergonomic design, integrated control systems, and multifunctional components. These integrated systems enhance workflow efficiency, benefiting both patients and hospital staff. Standard features of integration now encompass functions such as archiving, streaming, video conferencing, and workflow enhancement. Hybrid ORs take integration to the next level by incorporating a dedicated fixed imaging system and an advanced image-guided surgical table.
The market's growth is primarily driven by the transition from high-definition (HD) to 4K technology, particularly in surgical display and camera systems. The introduction of 4K technology has led to numerous facilities upgrading their existing HD displays and camera systems to 4K-compatible ones. Despite the increasing adoption of 4K technology, HD installations still have a significant global presence.
Global Video and Integrated OR Equipment Market Share Insights
In 2023, Stryker emerged as the global leader in the market for video endoscopy and operating room equipment. They dominate in five segments, thanks to their early entry into the OR business in 1992. With over 11,000 integrated ORs in the U.S., Stryker provides comprehensive solutions with advanced integration options and components tailored for healthcare facilities.
Karl Storz secured the second position, entering the integration business in 1998 and accumulating a significant foothold with over 6,000 ORs in the U.S. Their OR1T FUSION integrated solution, utilizing IP-based 4K video management technology, is complemented by versatile modular software such as SCENARA.
Olympus, a globally renowned manufacturer of endoscopes, captured a substantial share of the integrated OR component market in 2023, leveraging its trusted brand name. Their EasySuiteT system caters to both general and specialty ORs, competing across various segments, including integrated OR components, management software, surgical displays, and more.
Market Segmentation Summary
The report segments the market into various categories, including:
- Integrated Operating Room Component
- Integrated Operating Room Management Software
- Hybrid Operating Room
- Hybrid Operating Room Imaging System
- Surgical Display and PACS Monitor
- Surgical Lighting
- Surgical Boom
- Surgical Table
- Surgical Headlight
- Surgical Microscope
- Surgical Camera System
- Image Management Device
- Surgical Light Source
- Medical Photo Printer
