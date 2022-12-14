Global Video Conferencing Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Long-term Momentum for Video-First Enterprise will Continue

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The $3.85 billion global video conferencing devices market is undergoing seismic changes in the wake of massive work, workplace, and workforce transformation.

Driven by the shift to remote work, video adoption saw hyper-growth during the pandemic years. The market is currently undergoing significant normalization, as it gets aligned with the new future of hybrid work.



A complex stew of trends, including delays in return to office, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic challenges, has resulted in choppy video conferencing device sales in recent quarters. Despite challenging market conditions, the value of video communications has become deeply entrenched across all industries creating a long-term upward market trajectory.

The long-term secular growth trends in hybrid work will drive the video-first transformation of meeting spaces, including investments in intelligent audio-video devices and digital whiteboards. Inclusivity and employee well-being are big themes in technology development. The user experience and feature sets are evolving to make sure every participant is seen and heard.



The 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is a robust 23.9 percent with the total market reaching $11.25 billion in 2027. The unit CAGR is forecasted at 15.3 percent driven by greater video-enablement of all meeting spaces for better hybrid work. Video conferencing penetration rate will grow roughly 3X in 7 years (2020-2027) driven by the momentum for the video-first transformation of businesses and education.



Customer organizations and market participants including technology vendors, service providers, channel partners, resellers, IT/telecom decision-makers, among others will find value in leveraging the findings of this study to develop sustainable workplace growth strategies.

Research Scope

The publisher's research team has been covering evolving hybrid work practices and technologies that address the new future of work. In this report, we summarize emerging hybrid work trends, their impact on the meeting space, and the growth in video conferencing devices. This report covers the market for business/professional use of video conferencing devices.

The three main categories of devices that are enabling video in meeting spaces, home offices, and classrooms include:

Room solutions

USB conference room cameras

Personal video devices

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Room Size

Target Markets

3. Key Findings

Video Adoptions Trends in 2022 and Beyond

Market Overview

Key Growth Metrics

4. Hybrid Work Trends

The Great Uncertainty

Transformational Shifts

Current and Future Work Models

Shifting Workplace Plans

Key Benefits and Challenges of Hybrid/Remote work

Growing Optimization of the Office Space

Rapid Migration to Cloud Video Conferencing

Key Capabilities for Room Video Conferencing Devices

Growing Technology Consolidation

5. Device and Meeting Room Trends

Emerging Workspaces

Meeting Room Trends

Growing Choice of Deployment Options

Meeting Equality - What's Next

6. Total Video Conferencing Devices Forecast

Video Conferencing Devices - Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Device Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type

Average Pricing Forecast by Device Type

Percent of Revenue Forecast by Device Type

Percent of Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type

7. Room Devices Forecast

Key Growth Metrics

Meeting Room Count and Video Conferencing Penetration Rate

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Meeting Room Size

Unit Forecast by Meeting Room Size

Percent of Revenue Forecast by Room Size

Percent of Unit Forecast by Room Size

Percent of Revenue by Region

8. Room Devices - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Room Solutions Market - Revenue Share

Room Solutions Market - Unit Share

USB Conference Room Camera Market - Revenue Share

USB Conference Room Camera Market - Unit Share

Key Competitors

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities - Top Recommendations

