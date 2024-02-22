Global Video Conferencing Devices Market Report 2023-2028: Challenging Market Conditions and Cautionary Enterprise Spending Put Brakes on Growth, Long-term Momentum for Video Adoption will Continue

22 Feb, 2024, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The $3.28 billion global video conferencing devices market is undergoing fundamental shifts due to massive work and workplace transformation. In 2023, most customers took a measured approach to video-enabling meeting rooms, focusing first on bringing employees back to the office.
The 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is a robust 16.8 percent driven by greater video-enablement of meeting spaces for better hybrid work. Video conferencing penetration rate will more than double from 2020 to 2028.
Adverse macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability, and budgetary constraints put additional pressure on market growth. Despite challenging market conditions, the value of video communications has become deeply entrenched across all industries, creating an upward market trajectory.
Ongoing progress in return-to-office plans combined with secular trends in hybrid work and team collaboration will boost the demand for intelligent video devices. The market is expected to see gradual improvements and is forecasted to return to growth mode in 2024. AI is the key market driver, removing many friction points that have hindered video adoption in the past. It is the overarching technology driving much of the innovation in meeting software and devices. Vendors are leading with AI-based feature sets to enhance the user experience, offer meeting equality, and provide automation and room insights.
Customer organizations and market participants including technology vendors, service providers, channel partners, resellers, IT/telecom decision-makers, among others will find value in leveraging the findings of this study to develop sustainable workplace growth strategies.
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI as a Growth Engine
- Growth Opportunity 2: Meeting Equality
- Growth Opportunity 3: BYOD Enablement
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Video Conferencing Devices
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Room Size
- Target Markets
- Choice of Deployment Options
3 Key Findings
- Adoption Trends in 2024 and Beyond
- Market Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
4 Hybrid Work Trends
- Transformational Shifts
- Emerging Work Models
- Current Work Model
- Shifting Workplace Plans
- Key Capabilities for Room Video Conferencing Devices
- Migration to Cloud Video Conferencing
- Strong Focus on AI and ESG
5 Emerging Trends
- Workplace Optimization for Hybrid Work
- AI-led Innovation is Table stake
- Multimodal AI Creates Growth Opportunities - Analyzing Data in Video, Image, and Text Formats
- Sustainability is a Key Differentiator
6 Total Video Conferencing Devices Forecast
- Video Conferencing Devices - Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Market - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total Market - Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Total Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type
- Total Market - Average Pricing Forecast by Device Type
- Total Market - Percent of Revenue by Device Type
- Total Market - Percent of Unit Shipment by Device Type
7 Room Devices Forecast
- Room Devices - Key Growth Metrics
- Meeting Room Count and Video Conferencing Penetration Rate
- Room Devices - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Room Devices - Revenue Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Room Devices - Units Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Room Devices - Percent of Revenue Forecast by Room Size
- Room Devices - Percent of Unit Forecast by Room Size
- Room Devices - Percent of Revenue by Region
8 Room Devices - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Room Endpoints - Revenue Share
- Room Endpoints - Unit Share
- USB Conference Room Cameras - Revenue Share
- USB Conference Room Cameras - Unit Share
- Key Competitors
