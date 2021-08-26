Global Video Conferencing Devices Markets 2021-2025 - Hybrid Work and Growing Number of Meeting Spaces Propel Adoption
Aug 26, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The $2.75 billion global video conferencing devices market represents a secular growth opportunity driven by the long-term, sustainable demand for video meetings to connect remote workers and geographically dispersed teams.
Growth in 2020 was primarily driven by adoption from remote workers, digital healthcare and online education. As travel and proximity restrictions triggered massive Work-from-Home (WFH) policies, meeting rooms remained more or less in a holding pattern. 2021 marks the beginning of the revival of meeting rooms and office spaces.
As businesses and educational institutions prepare for the return to work, it is expected that meeting rooms and classrooms will see heavy technology investments to support hybrid work and hybrid learning.
The video devices market is seeing an unprecedented pace of innovation with rampant proliferation in device form factors. A few years ago, users had limited choice of video conferencing devices. Today a growing array of device types and flexible deployment models are allowing end-users greater choice for video conferencing at home, at the office, and on the go.
This report uncovers several tops of mind trends for the short- to mid-term and analyzes the key workplace transformation and meeting device trends emerging in the post-pandemic era. As remote and hybrid work become the new normal, what will be the new growth opportunities for video devices? What will the meeting rooms of tomorrow look like?
Given the fast-changing market landscape, there are significant growth opportunities for vendors that can differentiate on better quality and more scalable, manageable and secure services and devices that ensure an optimal meeting experience regardless of where users work from.
This insight reassesses the growth opportunities available to vendors in this space and lays out key strategies for success in the post-COVID video conferencing devices market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
- Covid-19 and the Great Reset
- More Meetings, More Rooms
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Meeting Room Size
- Target Markets
- Market Overview
- Future of Video Conferencing Devices
- Key Growth Metrics for Video Conferencing Devices
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Transformative Workplace and Meeting Trends
- Covid-19 Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate
- Technology Prioritization Plans Post Covid-19
- Workplace Evolution
- Carpeted Offices Within Organizations
- Meeting Room Trends
4. Technology and Product Evolution
- A Device for Every Space
- Growing Deployment Options
- Growing Choice of Devices
5. Total Market Growth
- Video Conferencing Devices - Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Cloud Video Meetings Boomed During the Pandemic
- Forecast Assumptions
- Pre-and Post-Covid Comparative Forecast
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total Market Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type
- Total Market Pricing Forecast
- Percent of Revenue by Device Type
- Percent of Unit Shipments by Device Type
6. Opportunity by Room Size
- Meeting Room Count and Video Conferencing Penetration Rate
- Total Video Conferencing Devices - Revenue Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Total Video Conferencing Devices - Unit Forecast by Meeting Room Size
- Classrooms - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent of Revenue by Room Size
- Percent of Units by Room Size
7. Regional Opportunities
- Total Video Conferencing Devices - Revenue by Region
- Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings
- Asia Pacific (APAC) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings Competitive intensity in a mature market
- Latin America (LATAM) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings Growing acceptance of video
8. Market Shares
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Market Share
- Unit Market Share
- Key Competitors
9. Growth Opportunities
- Top Recommendations
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo4nx1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article