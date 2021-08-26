Global Video Conferencing Devices Markets 2021-2025 - Hybrid Work and Growing Number of Meeting Spaces Propel Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The $2.75 billion global video conferencing devices market represents a secular growth opportunity driven by the long-term, sustainable demand for video meetings to connect remote workers and geographically dispersed teams.

Growth in 2020 was primarily driven by adoption from remote workers, digital healthcare and online education. As travel and proximity restrictions triggered massive Work-from-Home (WFH) policies, meeting rooms remained more or less in a holding pattern. 2021 marks the beginning of the revival of meeting rooms and office spaces.

As businesses and educational institutions prepare for the return to work, it is expected that meeting rooms and classrooms will see heavy technology investments to support hybrid work and hybrid learning.

The video devices market is seeing an unprecedented pace of innovation with rampant proliferation in device form factors. A few years ago, users had limited choice of video conferencing devices. Today a growing array of device types and flexible deployment models are allowing end-users greater choice for video conferencing at home, at the office, and on the go.

This report uncovers several tops of mind trends for the short- to mid-term and analyzes the key workplace transformation and meeting device trends emerging in the post-pandemic era. As remote and hybrid work become the new normal, what will be the new growth opportunities for video devices? What will the meeting rooms of tomorrow look like?

Given the fast-changing market landscape, there are significant growth opportunities for vendors that can differentiate on better quality and more scalable, manageable and secure services and devices that ensure an optimal meeting experience regardless of where users work from.

This insight reassesses the growth opportunities available to vendors in this space and lays out key strategies for success in the post-COVID video conferencing devices market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Covid-19 and the Great Reset

More Meetings, More Rooms

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Meeting Room Size

Target Markets

Market Overview

Future of Video Conferencing Devices

Key Growth Metrics for Video Conferencing Devices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Transformative Workplace and Meeting Trends

Covid-19 Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate

Technology Prioritization Plans Post Covid-19

Workplace Evolution

Carpeted Offices Within Organizations

Meeting Room Trends

4. Technology and Product Evolution

A Device for Every Space

Growing Deployment Options

Growing Choice of Devices

5. Total Market Growth

Video Conferencing Devices - Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Cloud Video Meetings Boomed During the Pandemic

Forecast Assumptions

Pre-and Post-Covid Comparative Forecast

Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Total Market Revenue Forecast by Device Type

Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Device Type

Total Market Pricing Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Device Type

Percent of Unit Shipments by Device Type

6. Opportunity by Room Size

Meeting Room Count and Video Conferencing Penetration Rate

Total Video Conferencing Devices - Revenue Forecast by Meeting Room Size

Total Video Conferencing Devices - Unit Forecast by Meeting Room Size

Classrooms - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Room Size

Percent of Units by Room Size

7. Regional Opportunities

Total Video Conferencing Devices - Revenue by Region

Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings

Asia Pacific (APAC) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings Competitive intensity in a mature market

(APAC) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings Competitive intensity in a mature market Latin America (LATAM) - Top 5 Countries in Revenue Rankings Growing acceptance of video

8. Market Shares

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Unit Market Share

Key Competitors

9. Growth Opportunities

Top Recommendations

10. Next Steps

