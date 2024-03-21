Global Video Conferencing Market 2024-2028 - Market Forecasted to Surge at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023-2028

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Conferencing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video conferencing market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.44 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing globalization and the need for cross-border communication, proliferation of mobile devices enables on-the-go video conferencing, and cost-savings offered by video conferencing when compared to in-person meetings.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of AI-driven features in video conferencing as one of the prime reasons driving the video conferencing market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of AR and VR technologies for immersive virtual meetings and training sessions and adoption of cloud-based video conferencing platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the video conferencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the video conferencing market covers the following areas:

Video conferencing market sizing

Video conferencing market forecast

Video conferencing market industry analysis

The video conferencing market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-user

Large enterprises

Small

Medium enterprises

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video conferencing market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avaya LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Dialpad Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Haivision Systems Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaltura Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Pexip AS, RingCentral Inc., Sonic Foundry Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Zoom Video Communications Inc..

Also, the video conferencing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global video conferencing market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Component



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

