Global Video Encoders Market Analysis 2015-2018 with Forecasts to 2022: HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:

DTT

Cable TV

DTH

IPTV

The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ARRIS Group, Inc. ( USA )

) ATEME SA ( France )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Elemental Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Harmonic, Inc. ( USA )

) Imagine Communications ( USA )

) International Datacasting Corporation ( Canada )

) MainConcept GmbH ( Germany )

) Telairity, Inc. ( USA )

) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ( Sweden )

) Telestream, LLC ( USA )

) VBrick Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) VITEC ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry

Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders

Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders

DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon

Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth

Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders

IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category

Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market

Competitive Landscape



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders

Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market

Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands

Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum

HEVC

The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard

HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content

Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content

HEVC Codec to Find Favor

Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding

Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders

IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market

Rise in Internet Video Traffic

A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market

Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities

Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption

Multiscreen and OTT Platforms

Unlocking New Opportunities

TV Everywhere

A Growing Market

Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience

Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process

Global STB Market: Down but Not Out

Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum

Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market

In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow

CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions

Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. END-USE APPLICATION OF VIDEO ENCODERS: AN OVERVIEW

DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television)

Cable TV

DTH (Direct-to-Home)/Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

IPTV Rises Above Web-Based Streaming and Cable TV

What Lies Ahead for Telcos in IPTV

Enterprise and Private Networks



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

LiveU Unveils New Range of Rack-Mounted Encoders

Osprey Introduces Talon G1H Encoder

NewTek and Wowza Introduce MediaDS Live Encoding & Distribution Platform

Allegro to Launch Multi-Format Encoder IP

VITEC Launches 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Hardware-based Encoder

Z3 Technology Rolls Out ZEUSTM DME-10 Compact HEVC Encoder

Evertz Introduces 3482TXE Software Defined Hardware Accelerated Encoder

Telestream Unveils Telestream Cloud

Advantech Rolls Out HEVC Streaming Encoder Module

DVEO Launches Dual Input H.265 HEVC Encoder

Teracue Introduces ENC-400 H.264 Dual Channel Video Encoder and Recorder

Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE 4K Encoding Platform

Harmonic Launches ProView 7100 IRD

DivX Introduces HEVC End-to-End Solution

LiveU Rolls Out LU200

Allegro Showcases Live & File Encoders

BBright to Unveil SLED-4K Real-Time HEVC Encoder

VeriSilicon Launches Hantro H2 HEVC Video Encoder IP

Z3 Technology Launches New Encoder System

Imagine Communications Introduced SelenioFlex

Harmonic Extends Ellipse 3000 Encoders Range



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Orion Selects ATEME's Encoders and Decoders

NovelSat and ATEME Temp Up to Offer NovelSat NS1000 Satellite Modulator to Satellite Broadcasters

Haivision Enters into Distribution Partnership with VITEC Imago

Novra and IDC Merge Operations

Beamr Takes Over Vanguard Video

Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks

DISH HD Asia Selects ViBEVS7000 HEVC Encoder

Advantech and Ambarella Collaborate for Video Encoding Technology

Ericsson Acquires Envivio

Thomson Video Networks, Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics Enter into Partnership

Amazon Web Services Takes Over Elemental Technologies

ABS Network Inks Agreement with Telairity

Telesur Selects IDC's TITAN Video Contribution Solution

Maxcom Selects XSN to Deploy TITAN solution

New York Racing Selects ATEME

Ecuavisa Selects Kyrion Encoders for HD Digital Terrestrial Service Launch

Ward Selects Kyrion CM5000

Rovi to Divest MainConcept and DivX

Kansai TV Selects Video Processing Solution of Elemental

Arqiva Selects ViBE EM4000 Encoder of Thomson Video

Fujitsu and Videon Central Collaborate to Launch a Novel Semi-Custom Encoder Module

Harris Broadcast Takes Over Imagine Communications

KALRAY and Digigram Joins Forces to Develop Real-Time HEVC Video Codec

Aldea Solutions Selects HVE9230 of NTT Electronics for 2014 FIFA World Cup

ObjectVideo Inks License Agreement with March Networks

Elemental Technologies Merges Video Processing Platform with Adobe Primetime

Vanguard Video and Barco Silex Partner to Develop H.265/HEVC Encoder Solutions

Vanguard Video Inks License Agreement with Microsoft Azure Media

Brightcove Licenses DivX High-Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)

ATEME SA (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Harmonic, Inc. (USA)

Imagine Communications (USA)

International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)

MainConcept GmbH (Germany)

Telairity, Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Telestream, LLC (USA)

VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)

VITEC (France)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)



The United States (41)

Canada (8)

Japan (4)

Europe (19)

- France (4)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Middle East (2)

