Global Video Encoders Market Analysis 2015-2018 with Forecasts to 2022: HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content

The "Video Encoders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:
- DTT
- Cable TV
- DTH
- IPTV
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
- ATEME SA (France)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
- Imagine Communications (USA)
- International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
- MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
- Telairity, Inc. (USA)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- Telestream, LLC (USA)
- VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
- VITEC (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry
Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders
Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders
Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders
DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon
Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth
Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders
IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category
Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market
Competitive Landscape
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders
Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market
Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands
Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum
HEVC
The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard
HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content
Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content
HEVC Codec to Find Favor
Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding
Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders
IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market
Rise in Internet Video Traffic
A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market
Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities
Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption
Multiscreen and OTT Platforms
Unlocking New Opportunities
TV Everywhere
A Growing Market
Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience
Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process
Global STB Market: Down but Not Out
Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum
Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market
In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow
CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions
Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. END-USE APPLICATION OF VIDEO ENCODERS: AN OVERVIEW
DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television)
Cable TV
DTH (Direct-to-Home)/Satellite TV
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
IPTV Rises Above Web-Based Streaming and Cable TV
What Lies Ahead for Telcos in IPTV
Enterprise and Private Networks
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
LiveU Unveils New Range of Rack-Mounted Encoders
Osprey Introduces Talon G1H Encoder
NewTek and Wowza Introduce MediaDS Live Encoding & Distribution Platform
Allegro to Launch Multi-Format Encoder IP
VITEC Launches 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Hardware-based Encoder
Z3 Technology Rolls Out ZEUSTM DME-10 Compact HEVC Encoder
Evertz Introduces 3482TXE Software Defined Hardware Accelerated Encoder
Telestream Unveils Telestream Cloud
Advantech Rolls Out HEVC Streaming Encoder Module
DVEO Launches Dual Input H.265 HEVC Encoder
Teracue Introduces ENC-400 H.264 Dual Channel Video Encoder and Recorder
Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE 4K Encoding Platform
Harmonic Launches ProView 7100 IRD
DivX Introduces HEVC End-to-End Solution
LiveU Rolls Out LU200
Allegro Showcases Live & File Encoders
BBright to Unveil SLED-4K Real-Time HEVC Encoder
VeriSilicon Launches Hantro H2 HEVC Video Encoder IP
Z3 Technology Launches New Encoder System
Imagine Communications Introduced SelenioFlex
Harmonic Extends Ellipse 3000 Encoders Range
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Orion Selects ATEME's Encoders and Decoders
NovelSat and ATEME Temp Up to Offer NovelSat NS1000 Satellite Modulator to Satellite Broadcasters
Haivision Enters into Distribution Partnership with VITEC Imago
Novra and IDC Merge Operations
Beamr Takes Over Vanguard Video
Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks
DISH HD Asia Selects ViBEVS7000 HEVC Encoder
Advantech and Ambarella Collaborate for Video Encoding Technology
Ericsson Acquires Envivio
Thomson Video Networks, Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics Enter into Partnership
Amazon Web Services Takes Over Elemental Technologies
ABS Network Inks Agreement with Telairity
Telesur Selects IDC's TITAN Video Contribution Solution
Maxcom Selects XSN to Deploy TITAN solution
New York Racing Selects ATEME
Ecuavisa Selects Kyrion Encoders for HD Digital Terrestrial Service Launch
Ward Selects Kyrion CM5000
Rovi to Divest MainConcept and DivX
Kansai TV Selects Video Processing Solution of Elemental
Arqiva Selects ViBE EM4000 Encoder of Thomson Video
Fujitsu and Videon Central Collaborate to Launch a Novel Semi-Custom Encoder Module
Harris Broadcast Takes Over Imagine Communications
KALRAY and Digigram Joins Forces to Develop Real-Time HEVC Video Codec
Aldea Solutions Selects HVE9230 of NTT Electronics for 2014 FIFA World Cup
ObjectVideo Inks License Agreement with March Networks
Elemental Technologies Merges Video Processing Platform with Adobe Primetime
Vanguard Video and Barco Silex Partner to Develop H.265/HEVC Encoder Solutions
Vanguard Video Inks License Agreement with Microsoft Azure Media
Brightcove Licenses DivX High-Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
ATEME SA (France)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
Imagine Communications (USA)
International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
Telairity, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Telestream, LLC (USA)
VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
VITEC (France)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)
The United States (41)
Canada (8)
Japan (4)
Europe (19)
- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
Middle East (2)
