Global Video Game Software Market (2020 to 2030) - Opportunities and Strategies with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video game software market.

The global video game software market reached a value of nearly $167,220.2 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $167,220.2 million in 2019 to $166,439.7 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.5%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 ad reach $223,277.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 274,458.3 million in 2025 and $ 452,628.1 million in 2030.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

This report describes and evaluates the global video game software market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, rise in smartphone users and rise in disposable income. A factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was stringent regulations. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, shifting preference towards digital games, cross-platform publishing and play, technologically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the video game software market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb pc games addiction, global recession, age-based restrictions and COVID-19 pandemic.

The video game software market is segmented by type into PC games, console games, smartphone/tablet games, and browser games. The PC games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by type, accounting for 43.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the smartphone/ tablet games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2023.

The video game software market is segmented by genre into action, shooter, role-playing, sports, fighting, adventure, racing, strategy, and other. The action games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by genre, accounting for 27.3% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the racing games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023.

The PC games market is segmented by type into online microtransaction, digital, and physical. The online microtransaction market was the largest segment of the PC games market segmented by type, accounting for 83.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the online microtransaction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the PC games market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2019-2023.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market, accounting for 50.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the video game software market will be North America, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.9% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.8% respectively during 2019-2023.

The global video game software market is relatively concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.55% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by type will arise in the PC games market segment, which will gain $ 26,899.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by genre will arise in the action games market segment, which will gain $17,963.1 million of global annual sales by 2023. The video game software market size will gain the most in the USA at $ 16,914.3 million.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Video Game Software Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By Genre

7. Video Game Software Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. PC Games

7.2.2. Browser Games

7.2.3. Smartphone/ Tablet

7.2.4. Console Games

7.3. PC Video Games Market Segmentation By Type Of Transaction

7.3.1. Physical

7.3.2. Online/Microtransaction

7.3.3. Digital

7.4. Market Segmentation By Type Of Genre

7.4.1. Action

7.4.2. Shooter

7.4.3. Adventure

7.4.4. Role-Playing

7.4.5. Strategy

7.4.6. Fighting

7.4.7. Sports

7.4.8. Racing

7.4.9. Others

8. Video Game Software Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.1.4. Human Resources

8.2. Video Game Software Developers

8.3. Publishers And Distributors

8.3.1. Publishers

8.3.2. Distributors

8.4. End Users

9. Video Game Software Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples

9.1.1. Activision Blizzard

9.1.2. Nintendo

9.1.3. Sony

9.1.4. Electronic Arts Inc.

9.1.5. Microsoft

10. Video Game Software Market Customer Information

10.1. Video Games Booming Among Older Adults

10.2. Video Game Playing Habits And Attitudes

10.3. Mindset Of Video Game Players

10.4. Time Spent On Video Games

10.5. Video Games Appeal To All Ages

10.6. Platform Preference of Gamers

10.7. Older Adults' Gaming Preferences

11. Video Game Software Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies

11.2. In-Game Advertising

11.3. New Game And Business Models Aim For In-Game Purchases

11.4. Rise In Games-As-A-Service (GaaS)

11.5. Increasing Demand For Streaming Games

11.6. Independent Developers And Publishers

11.7. New Gaming Software For Advanced Consoles

11.8. Online Gaming Ecosystems

11.9. Live Interaction

11.10. Cross-Platform

12. Implications of COVID-19 On The Video Game Software Market

12.1. Video Gaming Reaches An All-Time High Since Lockdown Initiation

12.2. Positive Impact

12.2.1. Increase In Video Game Sales

12.2.2. Consumers Are Opting For Digital Versions Of Video Games

12.2.3. The Need For Socializing Has Benefitted Video Game Streaming During Lockdown

12.2.4. Increase In the Delivery Of Games Through Mobile And Cloud-Based Platforms

12.2.5. Growth Partnerships Of Gaming Industry With Other Entertainment Sectors

12.3. Negative Impact

12.3.1. Hardware And Software Delays Due To The Virus

12.3.2. Loss In Efficiency Of Game Developers

13. Global Video Game Software Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

13.3. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.3.1. In-Game Purchases And Freemiums

13.3.2. Live Streamers And Gaming Influencers

13.3.3. Rise In Disposable Income

13.3.4. Rise In Smart Phone Users

13.4. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.4.1. Stringent Regulations

13.5. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

13.6. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.6.1. Increasing Use Of Internet

13.6.2. Cross-Platform Publishing And Play

13.6.3. Technologically Advanced Platforms

13.6.4. Increasing Gamers Involvement

13.6.5. Shifting Preference Towards Digital Games

13.7. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

13.7.1. Growing Privacy Concerns

13.7.2. Regulatory Restrictions to Curb PC Games Addiction

13.7.3. COVID-19

13.7.4. Global Recession

13.7.5. Age-Based Restrictions

14. Video Game Software Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Video Game Software Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Video Game Software Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Video Game Software Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Video Game Software Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Type

15.2. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Genre

16. Video Game Software Market Segments

16.1. PC Games

16.1.1. Market Characteristics

16.1.2. PC Games Market Segmentation By Type

16.1.3. Physical

16.1.4. Online/Microtransaction

16.1.5. Digital

16.1.6. Global PC Games Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16.1.7. Online Microtransaction

16.1.8. Digital

16.1.9. Physical

17. Global Video Game Software Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

17.1. Video Game Software Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

17.2. Per Capita Average Video Game Software Market Expenditure, Global

18. Asia-Pacific Video Game Software Market

19. Western Europe Video Game Software Market

20. Eastern Europe Video Game Software Market

21. North America Video Game Software Market

22. South America Video Game Software Market

23. Middle East Video Game Software Market

24. Africa Video Game Software Market

25. Global Video Game Software Market Competitive Landscape

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Game Software Market

27. Market Background: Software Products Market

28. Video Game Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Video Game Software Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Action Forms

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Alawar Entertainment

Alderac Entertainment Group

Ambidexter

AOne Game

Aquiris Game Studio

Asobo Studio

Babil Games

Bamtang Game

Bandai Namco

Behold Studios

Beijing Babeltime Technology Co., Ltd.

Bethesda Softworks

Brainy Studio

BUKA Entertainment

Capcom

Celestial Games

Cloudgam.es

Codemasters

Daedalic Entertainment

Dedalord

Efecto Studios

Electronic Arts Inc

Elephant Game

Elex Technology

Engine Software

Etermax

Factory Online

Frontier Developments

Gaijin Entertainment

Game Power 7

Gameguise

Gameloft

Games XP

Gamsole

GSC Game World

Happy Elements Technology ( Beijing ) Limited

) Limited Headup Game

HeroCraft

Hinterland Studio

Hoplon

I-Imagine Interactive

Iguanabee

Keywords Studio

Klei Entertainment Inc.

Koei Tecmo Game

Kola Studios

Konami Holdings Corporation

Kuluya

Leti Games

Mail.Ru Group

Maliyo Games

Meridian'93

Microsoft Corporation

NetEase, Inc.

Nezal Entertainment

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Nival

Nival Interactive

Nova Gaming Ventures Private Limited

Novosoft

OKAM Studio

Playsoft Game

Pomelo Game

Quirkat

Quytech

Radical Entertainment Inc.

Ronimo Game

RuneStorm

Sega

Shanghai Everstar Online Entertainment Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Space Rhino Game

Squad

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sumo Digital

Supercell

TA Games Studio

Tahadi Games

Tamatem

Team17 Digital Limited

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Thoopid

Travian Game

Ubisoft

Valve Corporation

Virtuos Holdings Pte. Ltd.

VOX Game Studio

Wixel Studios

XSEED Game

Zeus Interactive Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94ilt5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

