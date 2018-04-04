Global Video Game Systems Market Forecast to 2023 Featuring Sony, Microsoft & Nintendo

Video game systems consist of two sub-categories, consoles and handheld devices. A video game console is a preconfigured, ready-to-play, interactive appliance whose primary purpose when connected to a television is video gaming. Examples include Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. A video game handheld is a self-contained unit with the same purpose, though not requiring a separate television.

Examples include Sony's PlayStation Vita and Nintendo's Switch, though the latter can also be docked to act as a console. Devices such as smartphones, tablets, or personal computers on which video games can be played are not included in this market definition.

Consumers in the video game systems market generally fall under two categories: "core gamers" are enthusiastic adopters of the latest advances in gaming and value high performance and "casual gamers" who enjoy some games and online experiences, but are satisfied with using their current system for its entire useful lifetime and will often be satisfied with free-to-play casual games and mid-core games on their tablets and smartphones.



Research Scope



This market insight covers the following:

Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints.

Detailed unit shipment forecasts for the total media streaming devices market.

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.

The base year of this video games systems insight is 2017, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global video game systems market and outlines future implications.



Research Highlights



The overall video game systems market continues to be defined by three key vendors - Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony. Sony's market share grew consistently over the past several years, driven by the ongoing success of the PlayStation 4 and continued loyalty for the PlayStation 3. Microsoft battles Sony in terms of technological specifications, although trailing significantly in terms of unit sales and total deployment. Absent significant upgrades to their consoles until 2017, the total market dipped in 2015 and 2016.



We expect sales to recover in 2017 as new consoles come to market from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony, coupled with better online experiences and aggressive price competition. Looking forward, we anticipate an overall declining market with surges in years of new console releases or massively popular new games.



Key Conclusion



The author expects unit shipments for the video games systems market to decrease from 35.6 million in 2017 to 23.7 million in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.5 percent over the forecast period. There are indications that growth will decline as products on the market are currently "good enough" for many consumers until newer television technologies become more widespread across the globe, compelling games require hardware upgrades, and/or eSports, gameplay streaming, and virtual reality gaming bring more attention to the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Drivers And Restraints-Video Game Systems Market



4 Forecast And Trends-Video Game Systems Market



5 Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Video Game Systems Market



6 Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7 Conclusion And The Last Word



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Sony

Nintendo

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7x4ddj/global_video_game?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-game-systems-market-forecast-to-2023-featuring-sony-microsoft--nintendo-300624438.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

