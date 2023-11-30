Global Video Games Analysis Report 2023: The More the Merrier Social Gaming Trends Storms Into the Spotlight - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Games - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Video Games Market to Reach $254.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Video Games estimated at US$184 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$254.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$123.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Console Games segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Video Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Current State of the Video Games Industry: A Review

Gaming as a Form of Entertainment is Here to Stay: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Competition

Video Games - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Video Games: Introduction/Overview & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With "Speed Being the King" in Gaming, Growing Fiber to Home (FTTH) Connections Bodes Well for the Higher Consumer Engagement With Video Games

Since Gaming Experiences Are Only as Good as the Network, Growing Number of Homes With High Speed Fiber Optic Internet Means More Households Will be Hooked Onto More Graphically Demanding Video Games: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Ubiquity of Smartphones Drives the Popularity of Mobile Gaming, Particularly on the Android OS. Here's Why

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Gaming: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Preference for Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Visualization & 3D Rendering Software

Here's Why Console Gaming Still Remains Popular

"The More the Merrier". Social Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight as a Major Trend in 2023

in 2023 Social Presence Will Continue to Play a Central Role in the Adoption of Social Gaming: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028

In the Era of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS), Cloud Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight

Convergence of Gaming and Gambling , a Key Trend in the Market

, a Key Trend in the Market As Gambling Addiction Takes on a Deeper Hue , Gamification of Physical Gambling Brings Opportunities for the Video Games Market: Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Addiction Takes on a , Gamification of Physical Brings Opportunities for the Video Games Market: Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Gaming to the Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Application for Years 2020 and 2027

Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers Metaverse like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the Number of Users: Roblox Active Daily Users (In Million) by Quarter for Years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers Metaverse like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the Number of Users: Roblox Active Daily Users (In Million) by Quarter for Years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

Changing Demographics of Modern Gamers Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games

Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of Gamers by Age Group for the Year 2022

Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of Gamers by Gender for the Year 2022

Gamification in Education on the Rise as Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Increases

AR/VR Games Get a Boost from the Expanding App Ecosystem & Android OS Support for AR Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovations Transform Video Games

With the Ability to Self-Learn, Evolve, Interpret & Respond to Player's Actions, AI is Poised to Take Realism in Games to the Next Level: Global Spending on AI in the Advertising & Media Industry (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Gaming Landscape

From Securing In-Game Transactions to Enhancing the Gaming Experience, Blockchain is Here to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry: Global Spending on Blockchain in the Media & Entertainment Industry (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How 5G Will Transform Gaming

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned & So is Its Potential for Changing the Rules of the Game in Today's Experience Economy: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities for Video Games

Holographic Games Hit the Spotlight

What are Challenges in Store for the Market in the Coming Years?

