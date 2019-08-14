Global Video Intercom Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Intercom Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video Intercom Devices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in usage of devices having mobile apps through which message is forwarded to the authorized person's mobile phone, increase in cloud technology through which data would be stored, recorded along with user interface and rise in usage of Smart Video Doorbells that aims for safety and security through home automation.

By the mode, the market is segregated into manual mode and automatic mode.

Based on the access control, the market is fragmented into fingerprint readers, password access, proximity cards, wired access control and wireless access control. Wired access control segment is further fragmented into cat-5 systems, 2-wire systems and power line carrier systems. Wireless access control segment is further fragmented into bluetooth, wi-fi and other wireless systems.



On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into TOFD ultrasonic flaw detector, phased array ultrasonic flaw detector and conventional ultrasonic flaw instruments.



On the basis of components, the market is segmented into LED/LCD, cameras, microphones/ speech unit, sensors and other components.



By the display type, the market is segregated into black and white and color.



Based on the product, the market is fragmented into audio, door/entrance system, sub-monitoring stations, video baby monitoring system, main monitoring station/indoor station and handheld device.



On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into IP-based and analog.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aerospace, manufacturing/industrial, railways, energy, machinery, oil & gas, education, healthcare, automobiles, residential, commercial and other applications. Education segment is further sub-segmented into student housing and classroom communication.



Healthcare segment is further sub-segmented into pharmacy and emergency calling. Automobiles segment is further sub-segmented into vehicle mounted intercom devices. Residential segment is further sub-segmented into independent homes, apartments and other residentials. Commercial segment is further sub-segmented into government, private and public.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in usage of devices having Mobile Apps through which Message is forwarded to the authorized person's Mobile Phone.

3.1.2 Increase in Cloud Technology through which data would be stored, recorded along with user interface.

3.1.3 Rise in usage of Smart Video Doorbells that aims for safety and security through home automation.

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Mode

4.1 Manual Mode

4.2 Automatic Mode



5 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Access Control

5.1 Fingerprint Readers

5.2 Password Access

5.3 Proximity Cards

5.4 Wired Access Control

5.4.1 Cat-5 Systems

5.4.2 2-Wire Systems

5.4.3 Power line Carrier Systems

5.5 Wireless Access Control

5.5.1 Bluetooth

5.5.2 Wi-Fi

5.5.3 Other Wireless Systems



6 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Type

6.1 TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

6.2 Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

6.3 Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments



7 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Components

7.1 LED/LCD

7.2 Cameras

7.3 Microphones/ Speech Unit

7.4 Sensors

7.5 Other Components



8 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Display Type

8.1 Black and White

8.2 Color



9 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Product

9.1 Audio

9.2 Door/Entrance System

9.3 Sub-Monitoring Stations

9.4 Video Baby Monitoring System

9.5 Main Monitoring Station/Indoor Station

9.6 Handheld Device



10 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Technology

10.1 IP-based

10.2 Analog



11 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Application

11.1 Aerospace

11.2 Manufacturing/Industrial

11.3 Railways

11.4 Energy

11.5 Machinery

11.6 Oil & Gas

11.7 Education

11.7.1 Student Housing

11.7.2 Classroom Communication

11.8 Healthcare

11.8.1 Pharmacy

11.8.2 Emergency Calling

11.9 Automobiles

11.9.1 Vehicle Mounted Intercom Devices

11.10 Residential

11.10.1 Independent Homes

11.10.2 Apartments

11.10.3 Other Residentials

11.11 Commercial

11.11.1 Government

11.11.2 Private

11.11.3 Public

11.12 Other Applications



12 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 Aiphone Corporation

14.2 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

14.3 Comelit Group SpA

14.4 TKH Group NV(Commend International GmbH)

14.5 Honeywell International Inc.

14.6 Infinova International Ltd(Swann Communications Pty Ltd)

14.7 Legrand Holding, Inc.

14.8 Alpha Communications

14.14 Panasonic Corporation

14.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

14.11 Siedle & Shne OHG

14.12 Entryvue USA Inc.



