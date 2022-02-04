Global Video Laryngoscope Market Earnings To Hit USD 1,001.3 Mn By 2028 : Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research, Global Video Laryngoscope Market industry amassed revenue worth nearly US$ 357.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to garner returns about US$ 1,001.3 million by 2028. Additionally, Video Laryngoscope market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 18.2% in 2021-2028.

Furthermore, growth of video laryngoscope market over forecast time span is subject to its beneficial features such as ability of cross-infection reduction, improved laryngeal view, and visual confirmation of placement of tube. In addition to this, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has contributed substantially towards expansion of video laryngoscope market over ensuing years. Rise in frequency of respiratory ailments will expedite size of video laryngoscope industry in years ahead. As per WHO, nearly more than 60 million persons suffered from COPD and nearly 3 million deaths occur each year due to lung related disorders.

Key players profiled in study and influencing market growth are are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Hebei Vimed Medical Device Company, Ltd., AAM Healthcare, VDO Medical Inc., Salter Labs Inc., Verathon Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Prodol Meditec, S.A

Rigid Segment To Dominate Product Type Landscape Over Forecast Time span

Growth of segment over 2021-2028 can be credited to new product development and funding of research activities to develop new products by industry players. Furthermore, rigid video laryngoscope need less head manipulation & positioning as compared to traditional direct laryngoscopy.

Reusable Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Space By 2028

Segmental expansion over forecast timeline can be as a result of demand for reusable equipment across hospitals and from private medical practitioners & physicians. Apart from this, huge acceptance of these products will drive expansion of segment over coming years.

North American Market To Reach Highest Growth Landmark By 2028

Expansion of regional market over 2021-2028 is subject to rise in cases of respiratory diseases due to growing air pollution in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Rise in number of product manufacturers in sub-continent will account majorly towards regional market size.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Video Laryngoscope market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

