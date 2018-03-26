Global Video Servers Market, Forecast to 2023

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5362994





The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades â€" the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content.Both transitions were highly consequential to vendors in this space due to the billions of dollars spent globally over the transition period by Cable MSOs, telcos and broadcasters.



However, those transitions are largely complete and have resulted in lowered demand in the last 2-3 years.As the media landscape continues its evolution, two other transitions have become critical to the future prospects of vendors in the video server market.



Delivery of video over IP is a crucial capability for every player in the content ecosystem.The growing volume of 4K and HDR content is driving an upgrade cycle, especially in developed markets where associated hardware â€" like 4K Smart TVs and Blu-ray Players â€" are gaining traction with customers.



The transition from SDI to IP is driving the broadcast market as the future of video workflow to delivery is going to be IP. The IP transition is already on the agenda of most broadcasters as demand for more efficient workflows goes up.



Growth in the video server market has slowed down in the last 2-3 years with the integrated playout solutions cannibalizing the traditional video servers business to an extent.Price declines have also been a major contributing factor since the market has witnessed a 5-6% decline in prices on an average every year.



Market concentration is on the rise in a fragmented space containing over 30 global vendors as the entrenched market leaders like Harmonic, Arris and Belden Grass Valley spend millions in M&A activity.



Research Scope

This market study covers the following:



â€¢ Global market trend analyses—including market drivers and restraints.

â€¢ Detailed revenue forecasts for the total video servers market â€" by cable, telco and broadcast segments

â€¢ A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.



Geographical Segmentation: The global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global video servers market and outlines future implications.



Key Issues Addressed

â€¢ Will market growth slow down further as the industry matures over the long term, especially in the developed markets?

â€¢ Where does video server technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors and new deployers in this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth?

â€¢ How are existing competitors structured in the cable, telco, and broadcast segments? Are there too many competitors at present? Are they well positioned to meet current and future customer needs?

â€¢ Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Will the market continue to be attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

â€¢ What are the revenue breakdowns for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions? Which are the fastest-growing regions?



