Global Video Streaming Market Is Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 21.0% During 2021-2028 | Up Market Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Up Market Research titled, "Global Video Streaming Market by Solution (Pay-TV, Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top), by Revenue Model (Rental, Advertising, Subscription), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Platform (Gaming Consoles, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TV, Laptops & Desktops), by User (Consumer, Enterprise), by Service (Training & Support, Managed Services, Consulting), by Streaming Type (Non-Linear Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming) and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", As per the study the was worth USD 50.11 million. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR), of 21.0% between 2021 and 2028. Market growth is expected to be boosted by innovations such as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to improve video quality. AI plays an important role in editing, film production, voice-overs and scriptwriting. Many video streaming service providers use AI to enhance the quality of their videos.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Netflix Inc

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc

Apple Inc

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video)

Akamai Technologies

Wowza Media Systems LLC

Kaltura Inc

Hulu LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/request-sample/69859

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Video Streaming Market

Based on Streaming Type, the market is divided into Live Video Streaming and Non-Linear Video Streaming. With 61% of the market, live streaming accounted for the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the growing demand for digital media devices and faster internet speeds that allow consumers to access media content remotely. Live video streaming has been a key component of sports and other important events. Non-linear streaming will see a healthy growth in the coming years due to convenience and series linking. Other factors that drive non-linear streaming growth include live pause, watch-time feasibility and no buffering. With both streaming types, video-on-demand will also be mainstream.

On the basis of Solution, the market is divided into Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top, and Pay-TV. With 41% of the market, the OTT-based segment accounted to the largest revenue share in 2020. This is due to the fact that OTT-based solutions can deliver TV and film content via the internet, without the need to subscribe to traditional cable or paid-TV services. The segment will see a significant growth in the future due to increased automation and full access to broadband infrastructure. The section of Pay-TV had a significant revenue share in 2020. This was due to its growing demand from countries like Brazil, India, Mexico, China, and Mexico. Customers are switching to OTT services because of the higher programming costs. The growth of OTT service providers has been aided by the availability of unlimited data plans and public Wi-Fi.

Based on Platform, the market is divided into Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV. With a 31% market share, smartphones and tablets had the largest revenue share for 2020. With a 31% market share, this is due to easy access to the internet, rising disposable income, better living standards, and changing lifestyles. Over the forecast period, the smartTV segment will also experience healthy growth. Due to the availability of reliable internet services, mobile/tablet streaming is possible for hassle-free live streaming. Smartphones and tablets are preferred for online content viewing due to their portability and remote access. The availability of many video streaming apps for TV has attracted attention to the smart TV segment.

On the basis of Service, the market is divided into Consulting, Managed Services, and Training & Support. Training & support was the most lucrative revenue segment, accounting for more than 35% of total market in 2020. Managed services, which are expected to account for around 31% of 2020's total market, have a substantial market share. Managed services combine broadcast and OTT solutions to offer viewers a customized experience. Segment growth is expected to be positive due to this advantage. Video managed services provide highly developed media services to viewers. This helps them achieve higher quality content and better monetization. These services include digital packaging and fulfillment and localization and access, as well as creative video services and compliance and metadata.

Based on Revenue Model, the market is divided into Advertising, Rental, and Subscription. With a 43% market share, the subscription model was the most lucrative revenue source in the video streaming market in 2020. This can be attributed to an increase in video streaming subscriptions around the world. The subscription model allows streaming online videos for a fee, or as a subscription. Advertising segment-based solutions allow for the hosting of ads. Advertising is one way to monetize streaming videos. The revenue comes from advertisers. Advertising has a large share of the market because advertisers pay huge amounts to stream their ads on the streaming platforms. Subscription models are gaining momentum because of the variety of video content and original content offered by OTT providers like Netflix Originals and Prime Originals.

On the basis of Deployment Type, the market is divided into Cloud and On-Premises. With more than 57% market share, the cloud segment was the most profitable in 2020. Cloud computing has revolutionized video streaming, allowing the creation of streaming platforms such as YouTube or Netflix. In the next few years, the Asia Pacific cloud-based market is expected to experience the fastest CAGR. Cloud-based deployments have been adopted by video streaming platforms to provide large bandwidth and high speed. Many streaming service providers prefer cloud-based deployment over those that are on-premises. This is because it can handle more data and provides a better viewing experience.

Based on User, the market is divided into Enterprise and Consumer. With a 51% market share, the consumer segment was responsible for the highest revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to an increase in video on demand and live streaming services. Due to the ease of watching videos from anywhere, the consumer segment is expected to increase. Over the forecast period, the enterprise segment will grow at a compound annual rate of 21.5%. This is due to enterprises using video streaming services for training and consulting. The demand for video streaming services for enterprises will rise due to technological advancements like superior video codec, web based real-time communication and captioning. The technology also improves communication efficiency within an organization by enabling remote work and flexible video streaming.

On the basis of Regions, the market is categorized as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America had a 39% revenue share in 2020. This was largely due to the rapid growth and popularity of cloud-based streaming services. The European region held a significant market share. Due to the high number of people who watch online content, it is expected to experience steady growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increased use of mobiles and tablets as well as rapid technological advancements and the popularity of streaming online.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/report/video-streaming-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Video Streaming Market

Read 240 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Video Streaming Market by Solution (Pay-TV, Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top), by Revenue Model (Rental, Advertising, Subscription), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Platform (Gaming Consoles, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TV, Laptops & Desktops), by User (Consumer, Enterprise), by Service (Training & Support, Managed Services, Consulting), by Streaming Type (Non-Linear Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/69859

Segments Covered in the Report

The global Video Streaming market has been segmented based on



By Solution

Pay-TV

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top

By Revenue Model

Rental

Advertising

Subscription

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Platform

Gaming Consoles

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

Laptops & Desktops

By User

Consumer

Enterprise

By Service

Training & Support

Managed Services

Consulting

By Streaming Type

Non-Linear Video Streaming

Live Video Streaming

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Other Trending Reports:

Global Content Protection and Watermarking Video VR and OTT Market by Type (Fast-absorption Stents, Slow-absorption Stents), By Application (Peripheral Artery Disease, Coronary Artery Disease) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

, , , and & ), Forecast To 2028 Global Post-production Market by Type (Visual Effects, 2D-To-3D Conversion), By Application (Movies, TV, Commercials And Online Videos) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

, , , and & ), Forecast To 2028 Video On Demand Market by Types (Internet Protocol Television, Over-The-Top, and Pay Television), Revenue Models (Subscription Video on Demand, Advertisement Based Video on Demand, and Transaction Video on Demand), Content Types (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

, , , , and & ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028 Global Game Live Streaming Platform Market by Type (Mobile Game, PC Game), By Application (Age Below 20, Age Between 20-40, Age Higher Than 40) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

About Up Market Research:

Up Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Up Market Research has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.upmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Up Market Research