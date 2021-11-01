Global Video Streaming Market to grow by USD 186.82 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, rising live-streamed content, and improved connectivity and technological advances are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing privacy and security concerns, bandwidth issues in developing countries, and device compatibility challenges will hamper the market growth.

For more details about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the video streaming market, View Our Report Snapshot

Video Streaming Market: Type Landscape

Based on type, the video streaming market has been segmented by live and non-linear. The market share of the live segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Video Streaming Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 47% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for video streaming in North America.

Some Companies Covered:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kaltura Inc.

Qumu Corp.

Wowza Media Systems LLC

