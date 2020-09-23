Global Video Streaming Software Market Forecast to 2025 with IBM, Brightcove, Kaltura, Panopto, Qumu, VBrick, and Mediaplatform Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Streaming Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming and Video on Demand Streaming), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1billion in 2020 to USD 15.0billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the major vendors offering video streaming software across the globe include IBM, Brightcove, Kaltura, Panopto, Qumu, VBrick, and Mediaplatform.



The major factors driving the growth of the video streaming software market include increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, and growing demand for VoD streaming, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.



Frequently Asked Questions



Which are the top verticals contributing to the market?

Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, and Academia and Education contribute to ~60-70% of the market.



What is the forecast of the video streaming software market in the next five years?

The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 6,144 million in 2020 to USD 15,092 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.



What are the primary growth factors for the video streaming software market globally?

The major factors driving the growth of the video streaming software market include increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, and growing demand for VoD streaming, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.

Companies Mentioned



Agile Content

Akamai

Anvato

Brightcove

Contus

Dacast

Haivision

IBM

Kollective Technology

Limelight Networks

Mediaplatform

Movingimage

Muvi

Ooyala

Panopto

Polycom

Qumu

Ramp Holdings Inc.

Ravnur Inc.

Sonic Foundry

Sproutvideo

Ustudio

Vbrick

Vidizmo

Vidyard

Vimeo

Wowza

Zixi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm58vg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

