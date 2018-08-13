LONDON, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Video Surveillance







Video surveillance involves the monitoring, detecting, and analysing the movement of objects and people using cameras and allied hardware and software solutions.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3712215







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Video Surveillance Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global video surveillance market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hardware, software, and services.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global video surveillance market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Axis Communications



• Bosch Sicherheitssysteme



• Dahua Technology



• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology



• Panasonic







Market driver



• Need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• Security of surveillance data



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Advent of smart AI-based video surveillance



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3712215







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

