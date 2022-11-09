Global Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2027
Nov 09, 2022, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361412/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Storage Area Network (SAN), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Attached Storage (DAS) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Avigilon Corporation
BCDVideo
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Jet Stream
Pelco Corporations
RASILIENT SYSTEMS
Seagate Technology LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361412/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Video Surveillance Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage Area Network (SAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Storage Area Network (SAN)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage Area Network
(SAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Attached Storage (DAS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Direct Attached Storage
(DAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct Attached Storage
(DAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Video Recorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Recorders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hard
Disk Drive (HDD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Hard Disk Drive (HDD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid State Drive (SSD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Solid State Drive (SSD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid State Drive (SSD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for City
Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for City Surveillance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for City Surveillance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense / Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Defense / Military by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense / Military by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: World Historic Review for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare &
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Transportation &
Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Government & Defense, Education, BFSI, Healthcare &
Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education,
BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education, BFSI,
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Product - Storage Area Network
(SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage
(NAS) and Video Recorders - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Product - Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached
Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video
Recorders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS),
Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk Drive
(HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: USA Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State
Drive (SSD) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: USA Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Application - City Surveillance,
Defense / Military, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: USA Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Application - City Surveillance, Defense / Military,
Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for City Surveillance, Defense / Military, Commercial and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Transportation &
Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Government & Defense, Education, BFSI, Healthcare &
Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education,
BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education, BFSI,
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Product - Storage Area
Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached
Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Canada Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Product - Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached
Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video
Recorders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS),
Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk
Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Canada Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State
Drive (SSD) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Canada Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Application - City
Surveillance, Defense / Military, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Canada Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Application - City Surveillance, Defense / Military,
Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for City Surveillance, Defense / Military, Commercial and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Transportation &
Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Government & Defense, Education, BFSI, Healthcare &
Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Japan Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education,
BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education, BFSI,
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Product - Storage Area
Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached
Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Japan Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Product - Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached
Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video
Recorders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS),
Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk
Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Japan Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Storage Media - Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State
Drive (SSD) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Storage Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Japan Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Application - City
Surveillance, Defense / Military, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Japan Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Application - City Surveillance, Defense / Military,
Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for City Surveillance, Defense / Military, Commercial and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 110: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Transportation &
Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Government & Defense, Education, BFSI, Healthcare &
Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: China Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Vertical - Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education,
BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: China 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Government & Defense, Education, BFSI,
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) by Product - Storage Area
Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached
Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: China Historic Review for Video Surveillance Storage
(VSS) by Product - Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached
Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video
Recorders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: China 15-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance
Storage (VSS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS),
Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Video Recorders for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361412/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article