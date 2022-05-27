Global Video Telematics Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026: Increasing Commoditisation of Video Telematics Hardware Expected

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Video Telematics Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Video Telematics Market is the third consecutive report in the series, analysing the latest developments on the market for video telematics solutions. This strategic research report provides you with 200 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



The analyst estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached 2.9 million units in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach almost 6.3 million units in North America by 2026. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems reached over 0.9 million units in 2021. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent to reach 2.1 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2026.



The video telematics market is served by many companies ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions for various commercial vehicles, to general fleet telematics players who have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

The publisher ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories.

Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having over 2.1 million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices.



Lytx in turn has the largest number of video telematics subscriptions, while Samsara stands out among the general fleet telematics players with a significant number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Additional sizeable players include the video telematics company SmartWitness (owned by Sensata), the fleet management player Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), the commercial vehicle telematics pioneer Omnitracs (owned by Solera) including the acquired video safety specialist SmartDrive, the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, and the vision-based safety platform provider Netradyne.

Other noteworthy vendors are Nauto, VisionTrack, Bendix, SureCam, Trimble, Matrix Telematics, LightMetrics, Idrive, Seeing Machines, Radius Telematics, MiX Telematics, Azuga, Microlise and ISAAC Instruments.



Highlights

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

Descriptions of video telematics applications and associated concepts

Comprehensive overview of the video telematics value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 40 companies offering video telematics software and hardware

Market forecasts lasting until 2026

This report answers the following questions:

What different types of players are involved in the video telematics value chain?

Which are the major specialised providers of video telematics solutions?

What offerings are available from the general fleet management solution providers?

How are the hardware-focused suppliers approaching the market?

Which are the frontrunning geographic markets for video telematics solutions so far?

What are the price levels for video telematics hardware and software?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the video telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Video Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to Video Telematics

1.1.1 Video Telematics as a Standalone Application

1.1.2 Video Telematics as An Integrated Part of Fleet Telematics

1.2 Video Telematics Applications and Associated Concepts

1.2.1 Video-Based Driver Management

1.2.2 Driver Fatigue and Distraction Monitoring

1.2.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas)

1.2.4 Driver Training and Coaching

1.2.5 Managed Services

1.2.6 Exoneration of Drivers and Insurance-Related Functionality

1.3 Business Models



2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market Analysis

2.1.1 Video Telematics Vendor Market Shares

2.1.2 the North American Video Telematics Market

2.1.3 the European Video Telematics Market

2.1.4 Rest of World Outlook

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Video Telematics Solution Providers

2.2.2 Fleet Telematics Solution Providers

2.2.3 Hardware-Focused Suppliers

2.2.4 Insurance Industry Players

2.3 Market Drivers and Trends

2.3.1 Privacy Issues Expected to Soften as Video Telematics Becomes Mainstream

2.3.2 Acknowledging the Performance of Good Drivers Can Alleviate Scepticism

2.3.3 Regulatory Developments Can Drive Adoption of Camera-Based Technology

2.3.4 Video Telematics is at the Core of the Current M&A Wave in the Fm Space

2.3.5 Partnership Strategies Increasingly Common in the Video Telematics Space

2.3.6 Increasing Commoditisation of Video Telematics Hardware Expected

2.3.7 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Vision Capabilities Become Table Stakes



3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Video Telematics Solution Providers

3.1.1 Bendix

3.1.2 Cameramatics

3.1.3 Exeros Technologies

3.1.4 Fastview

3.1.5 Fleetcam

3.1.6 Icam Video Telematics

3.1.7 Idrive

3.1.8 Lightmetrics

3.1.9 Lytx

3.1.10 Nauto

3.1.11 Netradyne

3.1.12 Seeing Machines

3.1.13 Smartwitness (Sensata Technologies)

3.1.14 Surecam

3.1.15 Vision Techniques

3.1.16 Visiontrack

3.1.17 Vue (Radius Telematics)

3.1.18 Waylens

3.2 Fleet Telematics Solution Providers

3.2.1 Addsecure Smart Transport

3.2.2 Azuga (Bridgestone)

3.2.3 Forward Thinking Systems

3.2.4 Isaac Instruments

3.2.5 J. J. Keller

3.2.6 Matrix Telematics

3.2.7 Microlise

3.2.8 Mix Telematics

3.2.9 Motive Technologies (Keeptruckin)

3.2.10 Omnitracs (Solera)

3.2.11 Radius Telematics

3.2.12 Samsara

3.2.13 Trakm8

3.2.14 Trimble

3.2.15 Verizon Connect

3.3 Hardware-Focused Suppliers

3.3.1 D-Teg

3.3.2 Howen

3.3.3 Micronet

3.3.4 Pfk Electronics

3.3.5 Pittasoft (Blackvue)

3.3.6 Positioning Universal

3.3.7 Streamax

