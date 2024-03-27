Global Vintage Fashion Takes Center Stage at The Manhattan Vintage Show This Spring

April show to feature 20+ new dealers featuring international, luxury, and designer collections such as Ossie Clark, Issey Miyake, Moschino, and Rolex
NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Vintage, the nation's premier vintage show, announces its Spring showcase at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, from April 12th to April 14th, 2024. Led by visionary vintage entrepreneur and curator, Amy Abrams, the upcoming show introduces over 20 new dealers to its already expansive lineup, solidifying its status as New York City's largest and most diverse collection of vintage fashion, accessories, and timepieces.
"Each season Manhattan Vintage continues its mission to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive community of fashion lovers – from our extraordinary dealers to our stylish shoppers," says Amy Abrams, the owner of Manhattan Vintage."It's about more than just fashion; it's a celebration of history, artistry, and the timeless appeal of vintage that resonates across generations. Vintage isn't just enduring—it's thriving, and we're here to ensure it shines brighter with every show."
Accessories and jewelry will once again take center stage, with over 15 specialty dealers bringing an exclusive selection to Manhattan Vintage from Chanel to Fendiin addition to an assortment of luxury vintage timepieces including Rolex and Cartier.
The Manhattan Vintage Show, a vanguard in global vintage fashion, reflects a universal appreciation for the artistry, craftsmanship, and storytelling embedded in clothing from the past. It acts as an essential platform for fashion dialogue, seamlessly linking personal style with the narratives that have shaped every era.
ABOUT AMY ABRAMS Amy Abrams, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Artists & Fleas, Regeneration, and the force behind the acquisition of The Manhattan Vintage Show, has been a recognized figure in promoting independent creators and entrepreneurs for over 20 years. Her dynamic approach has earned her a spot among Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business (2023), demonstrating her significant work across the industry. Before forming Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Abrams published and co-authored "The Big Enough Company: Creating a Business That Works For You," and co-founded, In Good Company, a New York City community and business learning center.
SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration, a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage, 2022.
Share this article