Global Vintage Fashion Takes Center Stage at The Manhattan Vintage Show This Spring

Manhattan Vintage will feature 20 first-time dealers feat. designer collections including Ossie Clark, Chanel, and Rolex

"Each season Manhattan Vintage continues its mission to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive community of fashion lovers – from our extraordinary dealers to our stylish shoppers," says Amy Abrams, the owner of Manhattan Vintage. "It's about more than just fashion; it's a celebration of history, artistry, and the timeless appeal of vintage that resonates across generations. Vintage isn't just enduring—it's thriving, and we're here to ensure it shines brighter with every show. "

Manhattan Vintage's Spring Show will embrace the pervasive influence of special occasion and evening wear from past eras, featuring rare and exquisite independent collections from legendary designers such as Ossie Clark, Issey Miyake, John Galliano, and one of the largest archive collections of 1980's Moschino. Featuring over 90 independent dealers each season , the Show is where personal style and history converge in a vibrant display.

Accessories and jewelry will once again take center stage, with over 15 specialty dealers bringing an exclusive selection to Manhattan Vintage from Chanel to Fendi in addition to an assortment of luxury vintage timepieces including Rolex and Cartier.

The Manhattan Vintage Show, a vanguard in global vintage fashion, reflects a universal appreciation for the artistry, craftsmanship, and storytelling embedded in clothing from the past. It acts as an essential platform for fashion dialogue, seamlessly linking personal style with the narratives that have shaped every era.

For ticket information and further details, visit www.manhattanvintage.com , @thevintageshow . Early Access, General Admission, and Student ticketing are available for purchase on www.eventbrite.com .

For all press inquiries contact: [email protected]

Event Details

Dates: April 12 , 13, 14

, 13, 14 Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011

10011 Show Map & Directory: www.manhattanvintage.com/attend

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

Upcoming Shows

Summer 2024: May 31 , June 1 , 2

, , 2 Fall 2024: October 18 , 19, 20

ABOUT AMY ABRAMS

Amy Abrams, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Artists & Fleas, Regeneration, and the force behind the acquisition of The Manhattan Vintage Show, has been a recognized figure in promoting independent creators and entrepreneurs for over 20 years. Her dynamic approach has earned her a spot among Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business (2023), demonstrating her significant work across the industry. Before forming Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Abrams published and co-authored "The Big Enough Company: Creating a Business That Works For You," and co-founded, In Good Company, a New York City community and business learning center.

SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage , 2022.

