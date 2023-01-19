Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Celanese, Dairen Chemical, Kuraray and Lyondell Basell Industries Among Others

Jan 19, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vinyl acetate monomer is an organic compound that is produced by the reaction of ethylene and acetic acid with oxygen by using palladium catalyst. It is one of the key chemical compounds use to produce various industrial and consumer's goods such as polymers, which are further used in coatings, wire, construction materials, etc.
The growing use of vinyl acetate monomer for the production of polyvinyl alcohol which is further used across packaging films, photosensitive coatings and thickeners is augmenting market growth.
Adhesives are widely used across paints and coatings, construction, laminates, paper, and textiles for bonding applications due to their excellent adhesion properties to substrates such as ceramics, metals, paper, and wood. Hence, the growing demand for adhesives from various end-user industries are propelling the market growth of the vinyl acetate monomer.
Various companies are investing heavily in developing advanced technology for improving catalyst and process technologies. This could bring new prospects to the market in the near future.
The goal of developing advanced technology for the production of the vinyl acetate monomer is to reduce the overall cost of the product and enhance the yields at a lower initial cost. Thus growing focus on the technological upgradations will favor the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vinyl acetate monomer market and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on global vinyl acetate monomer
- It profiles key players in the global vinyl acetate monomer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study Celanese Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Japan VAM & POVAL Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lyondell Basell Industries, Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global vinyl acetate monomer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global vinyl acetate monomer manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global vinyl acetate monomer market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Supply Side Drivers
- Demand Side Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Approvals/Launch
- Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
- Cost Tier Down Analysis
4. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Impact of Coronavirus - Overview
- Impact Analysis, By Region
5. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million & Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Polyvinyl Acetate (PAVc)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030 , (US$ Million & Tons)
- Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH or PVA)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030 , (US$ Million & Tons)
- Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030 , (US$ Million & Tons)
- Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030 , (US$ Million & Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030 , (US$ Million & Tons)
6. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million & Tons)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Celanese Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Dairen Chemical Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Japan VAM & POVAL Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
8. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss6im3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article