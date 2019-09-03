Global Vinyl Flooring Market, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2024 - Popularity of Rigid LVT, Emergence of Hybrid LVT Products, Realistic Look Design Innovation

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vinyl Flooring Market (Volume, Value): World Market Review By Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile), End User Sector, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in the year 2018



Key factors driving high demand of Vinyl floorings includes product performance, water resistance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries.



Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in re-modelling activities and new construction of residential buildings boost the demand of Vinyl floorings. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.



Demand of LVT vinyl flooring product segment has been growing rapidly from the last few years. LVT is taking share from other flooring products and is becoming a significantly larger part of flooring company's portfolio. LVT is an extremely attractive opportunity for many flooring manufacturers with the category currently growing at more than 20 percent growth per year. The multiple product variations, with different visuals and benefits, provide unique solutions for different consumer needs.



The LVT technology can mimic virtually any look and offers many attractive performance attributes: it's waterproof and affordable to install in comparison to other flooring surfaces makes it a preferred choice. Vinyl sheet and VCT were adversely impacted by the product cannibalization effect of LVT.



Interface

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Balta Group

Forbo

Armstrong Flooring

Shaw Industries

Mannington

Milliken & Company

Beaulieu International Group

