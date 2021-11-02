Global Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report (2021 to 2025) - by Product, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report by Product, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vinyl Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 30,171.61 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 32,250.18 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% reaching USD 42,139.55 million by 2025.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vinyl Flooring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market, including Adore Floors Inc., American Biltrite Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V., CI TAKIRON Corporation, Congoleum Corporation, Daejin Co., Ltd., Earthwerks, Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group, Interface, Inc., James Halstead PLC, Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., LG Hausys, Mannington Mills, Inc., Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Parador GmbH, Raskin Industries LLC, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., The Dixie Group, Inc., TOLI Corporation, Wellmade Floor Coverings International, Inc., and Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vinyl Flooring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vinyl Flooring Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising Number of Multi-Family Houses to Accommodate a Growing Population

5.2.2. Large Number of Cost-Effective Features

5.2.3. Rising Consumer Interest towards Home Decor

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Less Eco-Friendly than their non-resilient counterparts

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Continuous Technological Advancements by Manufacturers

5.4.2. Increasing Investment in the Construction Sectors as well as Infrastructural

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Shorter Lifespan along with Hard to Replace and Repair



6. Vinyl Flooring Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Luxury Vinyl Tiles

6.2.1. Flexible

6.2.2. Rigid

6.3. Vinyl Composite Tile

6.4. Vinyl Sheets

6.4.1. Inlaid

6.4.2. Printed



7. Vinyl Flooring Market, by End-use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Education

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Hospitality

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Residential

7.7. Retail

7.8. Sport



8. Americas Vinyl Flooring Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vinyl Flooring Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Adore Floors Inc.

12.2. American Biltrite Inc.

12.3. Armstrong Flooring Inc.

12.4. Beaulieu International Group N.V.

12.5. CI TAKIRON Corporation

12.6. Congoleum Corporation

12.7. Daejin Co., Ltd.

12.8. Earthwerks

12.9. Forbo Holding AG

12.10. Gerflor Group

12.11. Interface, Inc.

12.12. James Halstead PLC

12.13. Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co., Ltd.

12.14. LG Hausys

12.15. Mannington Mills, Inc.

12.16. Milliken & Company

12.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

12.18. Parador GmbH

12.19. Raskin Industries LLC

12.20. Responsive Industries Ltd.

12.21. Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

12.22. Tarkett S.A.

12.23. The Dixie Group, Inc.

12.24. TOLI Corporation

12.25. Wellmade Floor Coverings International, Inc.

12.26. Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv3ot9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

