Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 211.5 Million Units by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 175.2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 211.5 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. With competition in the vinyl windows market fiercer, now more than ever, due to the availability of several standard products, manufacturers are turning to product innovations as a strategy to stay ahead of competition. Technology advancements have enabled combining of materials such as wood and aluminum with vinyl in order to strengthen the durability and performance of vinyl window profiles. Window manufacturers have stepped up to take advantage of these advances and introduced windows with a combination of vinyl + wood and vinyl + aluminum. Consumers' emphasis on energy-efficiency has prompted vinyl window manufacturers to develop Energy Star-rated energy-efficient window models. With competition in the market set to remain fierce, product innovations are expected to continue being a significant competitive strategy in the vinyl windows market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46.2 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $44.1 Million Units by 2026

The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46.2 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 44.1 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 54.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Growth in these markets is being driven by expanded color options including blue, black, brown and earthy tones to name a few, in addition to the conventional white color. Introduction of additional colors is expected to enable homeowners to create the desired aesthetic appeal for their residences. Manufacturers are also set to introduce large vinyl windows to enhance the spacious appearance of homes. Vinyl windows with paintable/stainable woodgrain interior and colored exterior options compete effectively with aluminum-clad wood windows. Over 85% of the vinyl windows were earlier manufactured in white. However, the current trend is towards the use of pastel as well as rich shades. More

