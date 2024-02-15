Global Vinyl Windows Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Feb, 2024, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 260.3 Million Units by 2030

The global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 187.8 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 260.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 53.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
  • Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
  • Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
  • Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments
  • World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
  • Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
  • World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe
  • COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
  • Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
  • Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium
  • Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
  • Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge
  • Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Vinyl Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 221 Featured)

  • Andersen Corporation (USA)
  • Anglian Group Plc (UK)
  • Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)
  • Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)
  • Croft LLC (USA)
  • Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)
  • Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)
  • ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)
  • Groupe Lapeyre (France)
  • Harvey Building Products (USA)
  • Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)
  • International Window Corporation (USA)
  • Internorm International GmbH (Austria)
  • Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)
  • Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)
  • Masco Corp. (USA)
  • MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)
  • Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)
  • OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)
  • Pella Corporation (USA)
  • PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)
  • Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)
  • Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)
  • Vinyltek Windows (Canada)
  • Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
  • Weru GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
  • Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum
  • Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Sector
  • Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
  • Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending
  • Population Growth
  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
  • Rising Standards of Living
  • Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes
  • Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials
  • Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
  • Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwprpx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Plastic Decking Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

Global Plastic Decking Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The "Plastic Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Composite Decking Market...
Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Opportunities in Increased Use in Emerging Applications

Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Opportunities in Increased Use in Emerging Applications

The "Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market by Type (Powder, Liquid), End use (Residential, Commercial), Application (Pot, Pan, Baking Dish, Stove, Oven &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.