Global Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Treatment Market to Surpass USD 2.20 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Treatment Market Segments - By Type (Ebola, Yellow Fever, Rift Valley Fever, Marburg, Lassa Fever, Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), and Others), By Medications (Medications [Rebetol, Virazole, and Others], Surgery, and Others) By End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Research Institutes, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.20 billion expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of 2031. Rising research to develop a VHF medical kit to detect diseases is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC
  • Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Bavarian Nordic
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Aprazer.
  • Flagship Biotech International Private Limited.
  • Biosynth Carbosynth.
  • SAINTROY LIFESCIENCE
  • Nvron Life Science Limited
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • MBA Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, medications, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments

On the basis of region, the global viral hemorrhagic fever treatment market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market because it has a well-established R&D laboratory.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, due to the growing awareness among people and high prevalence of VHF in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) is a life-threatening infectious disease that infects humans and animals.
  • It causes fever, damages the walls of blood vessels, obstructs blood clotting, and makes them leak.
  • Increasing prevalence of VHF globally is expected to fuel the market in the coming years.
  • Lack of hygiene among people is one of the driving factors of the market during the forecast period.
  • Government initiatives toward VHF is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.
  • The Ebola segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Ebola, formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. For this disease, supportive care and vaccines are available in the market, including the Ervebo vaccine, which is effective against the species Zaire ebolavirus.
  • The others segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market. Some antiviral drugs are effective against VHF, including ribavirin, which reduces and prevents infections.
  • The hospitals/clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing government initiatives towards the healthcare infrastructure.

Read 247 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Treatment Market Segments - by Type (Ebola, Yellow Fever, Rift Valley Fever, Marburg, Lassa Fever, Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), and Others), By Medications (Medications [Rebetol, Virazole, and Others], Surgery, and Others) By End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Research Institutes, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

  • Ebola
  • Yellow Fever
  • Rift Valley Fever
  • Marburg
  • Lassa Fever
  • Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis
  • Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)
  • Others

Medications

  • Medications

o  Rebetol

o  Virazole

o  Others

  • Surgery
  • Others

End-User

  • Hospitals/Clinics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Research Institutes
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

