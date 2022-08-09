Global Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027: False-Negative Results in Borderline Cases and a Lack of Access to Diagnosis Services in LMICs Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Transport Medium Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral transport medium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% during 2022-2027



The importance of viral transport medium was known globally when a new H1N1 influenza virus was identified, causing the world's first flu pandemic in more than 40 years. Since then, it has been used majorly by hospitals, labs, and academic/research institutes for transporting viral samples across the research and clinical value chain. During the transport, the virus, if present, in the sample specimen should remain intact until the testing is completed.



More recently, the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the demand for transport medium products and related kits. With the fast spread of the COVID-19 virus, many countries prioritized diagnostic testing for quick diagnosis of the virus.

This fuelled the exponential increase in demand for VTM kits for sample collection from suspected COVID-19 patients. Owing to the surge in demand for diagnostic tests and sample collection from people, many vendors increased their production.

TRENDS ANALYSIS IN THE MARKET

Suddenly increased SARS-COV-2 infection rate drive substantial demand for VTM kits. It resulted in increased manufacturing and manufacturing capacity of the vendors. Most of the leading and emerging companies took part in fulfilling VTM supply across the healthcare system in the world. In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the leading suppliers of viral transport kits, invested around $40 million in Lenexa and Kansas manufacturing facilities to scale up the production of the kits.



The pandemic increased the manufacturing of VTM kits globally and gave emerging market players new opportunities. Several new entries and new products were launched in the same period. Most of the global market players looked for a maximum supply of these kits; on the other side, newcomers entered with new products.

VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIUM MARKET SCENARIO

Viral transport medium kits are constantly in demand due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Viral infections are one of the major burdens seen in the pandemic period. The rising prevalence of viral infectious diseases enabled the growth of viral transport media kits. Some of the viral infectious diseases are Covid-19, influenza virus, enterovirus D68, herpes, varicella, RSV, etc.

In diagnosing the diseases mentioned above, collection of samples, preservation, and transportation is required, whereas VTM kits are the most prominently used solutions by the practitioners. According to the Plos One article 2021, based on studies documented from 2007 to 2020, the overall prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus was around 11%, and adenovirus accounted for 13%. Influenza viral infection accounted high burden worldwide, which required diagnosis and test.



Non-polio enterovirus causes around 10-15 million infection cases annually & on the other side, 10,000 hospitalizations each year in the US. On the other side, herpes is one of the severe viral infectious conditions that demand laboratory testing for diagnosis and cure. It is categorized into the herpes simplex virus type 1 and herpes simplex virus type 2. It is a sexually transmitted infection that is present lifelong. Around 3.7 billion people under 50 suffer from HSV-1 and 491 million from HSV-2 under the age of 15-49-year-old.



The rising covid-19 test across the world accounted high consumption rate of VTM test kits. More than millions of tests were done daily from June 2020 to Jan 2022, which significantly changed the market and delivered a major turning point for market.



On the other side, increasing the diagnosis rate for viral infectious diseases constantly drives the market growth. The increasing diagnosis rate of viral diseases requires laboratory testing of clinical specimens to identify the virus, viral antigens, and antibodies. Last form two decades major revolution was addressed in the virus diagnostic laboratories.

Also, the rapid increase in the aging population, rise in the number of people undergoing various voluntary surgeries, and other factors have accelerated the requirement for various diagnostic tests that involve VTM kits. With the rising prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases worldwide, the number of surgeries performed to treat such diseases is also increasing rapidly.



A surge in Mass Testing for COVID-19 & Influenza

The demand for viral transport has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With academic/research institutes intensifying their experiments for developing vaccines and mass testing to stop the spread of COVID-19 globally, vendors have increased their manufacturing capacities and produced billions of VTM kits. Companies focus on innovation and developing kits containing double-ended flocked swabs, vials, antibiotics, and other items that inhibit microbial contamination. In addition, with the continuous increase of seasonal flu cases, manufacturers are also manufacturing viral transport for influenza tests, owing to influenza-related morbidity and mortality in many countries.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

In North America, a high number of laboratory tests were registered during the pandemic, fueling the market growth. On the other side, the presence of biopharma companies, a high number of labs, well-developed healthcare services, and research studies on viral infection drives significant market growth in the region and accounted 33.18% higher market share.

Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic burden, other viral infections such as influenza, herpes, varicella, respiratory syncytial virus, and other viral infectious diseases demand the diagnosis where VTM kits play a vital role in the collection, preservation, and transportation of specimens. The rising prevalence of viral infection across the world delivers high demand for VTM kits. Influenza viral infections continue to increase in African, North America, and Asia Pacific regions.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global viral transport medium market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of domestic, regional, and international market players. Also, the geographical presence of key market players and their broad distribution channels increases market competitiveness through their major supply, import, and export strategies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased demand for VTM kits, driving high export and import of VTM kits from different countries through major market players. Vendors are increasing efforts to manufacture VTM products as per regulatory bodies' requirements.

For instance, Hardy Diagnostics, an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing, launched the Universal Transport Medium, which is suitable for collection, maintenance, and long-term freeze storage of clinical specimens. Apart from hospital and retail pharmacies, vendors also offer huge volumes of orders from online pharmacies. Hence, they collaborate with e-commerce companies to increase their sales and revenue options.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand for VTM Due to Surge in Covid-19 Infection

Launch of New Products and Entry of New Market Players

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Prevalence of Viral Infectious Diseases

Surge in Covid-19 Infections

Increase in Diagnosis of Viral Infectious Diseases

Market Restraints

VTM Specimens Pose Higher Biohazard During Transportation Than Other Solutions

False-Negative Results in Borderline Cases

Lack of Access to Diagnosis Services in LMICs

Key Vendors

BD ( Beckton Dickinson )

) Hardy Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America

Puritan Medical Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vircell

Other Prominent Vendors

AB Medical

AccuGene USA

Apical Scientific

Azooka Labs

Biomed Diagnostics

bioBoaVista

Biogenex Laboratories

Biologix Group

Biocomma

Charm Sciences

Creative Life Sciences Co. Ltd

Citotest Labware Manufacturing

CPT Medical

Copan Diagnostic Inc.

Diasorin Molecular

EKF Diagnostic

Ensol Biosciences

Gemini Bioproducts

General Biologics

Gentueri

Genesis Lifetech Marketing

Han Chang Medic

Hebei Chaoran Medical Instruments

KSL Diagnostics

Lucence Health

LaunchWorks

Liofilchem

Medical Wire & Equipment

Miraclean Technology (Mantacc)

MetaDesign Solutions

Manila HealthTek

MatTek

Nodford International

Starplex Scientific

Sansure Biotech

Titan Biotech

Vegas Biotech

Zybio

