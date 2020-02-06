Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Chart 23.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing at a stellar CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.3%, the global Viral Vector and plasmid DNA Manufacturing is witnessing a steady, and upward facing growth curve from 2019 to 2027. The growth rate is a result of an interplay of numerous factors, propelling the market onto a high growth trajectory.

"Due to growing demand for gene therapy, demand for viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing is also witnessing growth. And, it is pertinent to note here that as technology advances, so would the pace of growth for this market." states TMR.

Key Findings of the Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Study

Plasmid DNA segment to account for major share of market growth owing to higher need for gene therapy projected for the forecast period

segment to account for major share of market growth owing to higher need for gene therapy projected for the forecast period As an application, Gene Therapy will lead the charts owing to a robust product line-up and an increase in number of players into gene therapy entering the vector-based products fray

will lead the charts owing to a robust product line-up and an increase in number of players into gene therapy entering the vector-based products fray In terms of diseases, Cancer would remain a major contributor to the demand curve of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market

would remain a major contributor to the demand curve of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market Biotech companies in the end-user segment would grow on account of increasing focus on research and development

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Key Driving Factors

As per a comprehensive market analysis of global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market by Transparency Market research, a number of factors are influencing the magnitude of growth figures. Some of these that are outlined below:

The burden of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases continues to grow across the globe, driving demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing up considerably

Worldwide, one in every six deaths that occur are caused by cancer; 70% of these are noted in developing regions of the globe

Virus and bacteria are evolving, leading to a need for evolved treatment methods; SSI and HAI are witnessing increase in incidence

Awareness related to genetic disorders is rising, contributing to early diagnosis and demand for effective treatment

Key Impediments for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Players

The details on growth dynamics outline in the study report, prepared by Transparency Market Research, spells out certain factors that restrict growth of global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market to certain extent. A summary is provided below:

High cost of Gene Therapy – in regions where insurance does not cover gene therapy or the coverage in itself is weak, treatment can get unaffordable for a massive chunk of population

Conventional methods are not suited for large scale production, calling for improvement in methods

Development in technology and a large number of clinical studies ongoing in the market will help the market overcome these constraints in charting growth

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Region-wise Analysis

The acceptance of novel and high technology treatment in the North American region will help it have a strong grasp on market share over the forecast period

North America will also grow on account of availability of gene therapies, approved by FDA

will also grow on account of availability of gene therapies, approved by FDA Asia Pacific (APAC) is witnessing a conducive environment for future growth owing to increase in awareness relating to cancer, gene disorders, and infectious diseases; A number of clinical trials in Japan , and China to fuel growth too

Competition Landscape

The vendor landscape of this particular market is witnessing a surge in investment, directed towards research and development, resulting in a number of clinical trials marking the landscape. Another domain where players have a keep focus is the commercialization of approved therapies. It is also worth noting here that technological advancement and innovation play a crucial role in determining market share for players from overall growth.

The players breaking new grounds in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market are CobraBiologics, Novasep Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Merck KGaA, uniQure N.V., and Lonza, among others.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on type, application, disease, end-user, and region.

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Type

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Plasmid DNA

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Disease

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by End-user

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

