Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global viral vector manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 746.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,162.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 25.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A viral vector is a tool used by molecular biologists for delivering genetic materials into cells. It is used to replace defective genes for curing genetic disorders and express and present pathogenic antigens for generating an immune response by mimicking a natural infection. It is widely employed in oncolytic therapies to target and kill tumor cells. Besides this, as it assists in treating different diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, it finds extensive applications in life science research, gene therapy and vaccinology. At present, there is a rise in viral vector manufacturing on account of the rising prevalence of genetic disorders due to a combination of gene mutations and damaged chromosomes in the body.



Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends:

The increasing cancer patients due to the rising alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyles of individuals represents one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the number of clinical studies undertaken on viral vectors across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of viral vectors in novel drug delivery, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, they are efficient carriers of virus-disabling sequences and are used to deliver HIV-inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs).

Additionally, governments of several countries are launching campaigns to generate awareness about viral vector vaccines among individuals. They are also improving the regulatory environment via changes, such as fast-track approval processes. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in capacity expansion for manufacturing activities around the world. These players are also indulging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global viral vector manufacturing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, disease, application and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Adenoviral Vectors

Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Others

Breakup by Disease:

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FinVector Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, REGENXBIO Inc., Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and uniQure N.V.



