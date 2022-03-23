Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 13724

Companies: 80 - Players covered include Batavia Biosciences B.V.; BioNTech IMFS GmbH; Cobra Biologics Ltd.; FinVector Oy; FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies; Genelux Corporation; Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.; Lonza Group AG; MaxCyte, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Novasep Inc.; Oxford BioMedica plc; Sirion-Biotech GmbH; Spark Therapeutics, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Vector Biolabs; Vigene Biosciences, Inc.; Virovek, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Retroviral Vectors, Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors, Other Types); Disease (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases); End-Use (Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Viral vectors are tools that find common usage in molecular biology related research, for the main purpose of delivering genetic materials to cells. The process of delivery is performed in vivo or inside the living organism and also in vitro or within cell culture. Viruses were able to evolve distinct molecular mechanisms which allow effective transmission of their genomes in the cells that they infect. The process of genetic material or genes delivery using a vector is called transduction. The cells that are infected are referred to as the transduced. Viral vectors were used by molecular biologists as early as in the 70s. SV40, a modified virus with DNA from bacteriophage λ, was used for infecting cells in monkey kidney. Viral vectors are currently being used for vaccines development and gene therapy in addition to their use in molecular biology. Though viral vectors are generally customized to suit specific applications, they have certain common properties in terms of safety, stability, toxicity, cell type specificity and identification. Usually, viral vectors are derived from viruses that are pathogenic. Modification is done to minimize risks while handling. Modification involves elimination of a viral genome part that is important for the replication of the virus. A modified virus requires helpers to produce new versions and therefore only effective for so long as to infect the cells. Another important property of viral vectors is that they are of low toxicity, having limited impact on cell physiology. Also, certain viruses are unstable genetically. They rearrange genomes rapidly which can be damaging to reproducibility and predictability of work done using viral vectors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$661.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period. Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$547.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Adoption of adenoviral vectors and retroviral vectors continues to grow, led by the growing need for effective transfer of therapeutic gene into target cells for treatment of a variety of chronic diseases.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $49 Million by 2026

The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.

The increasing prevalence of various genetic disorders and target diseases such as infectious diseases, increased funding availability for development of gene therapy, research efforts in the field of viral vector based cell and gene therapies, and increasing efficacy of viral vectors in delivering gene therapy are fueling growth in the global viral vectors manufacturing market. The growing investments into biopharmaceutical production, rising healthcare spending, technology advancements and healthcare needs of aging population are fueling growth in the viral vectors market. Rise in number of clinical studies, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches are also fueling growth in the market. Several viral vector-based drugs have already been approved including Gendicine™, which is the foremost gene therapy drug based on oncolytic adenovirus vector; StrimvelisR, a lentivirus vector for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID); GlyberaRR, a recombinant AAV for addressing lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors Segment to Reach $287.8 Million by 2026

AAVs or adeno-associated viruses are those that infect primate species and humans commonly. Even though they do not cause major diseases and only result in a minor immune response, the viruses are able to infect non-dividing as well as dividing cells and incorporate virus genome into host cell. AAV also stays in the form of episomal mostly, performing stable and long expression - features which make the viruses attractive candidates for viral vectors' creation, to be used in gene therapy. In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$89.5 Million. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.