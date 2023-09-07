Global Viral Vector Market Research Report 2023-2030: Capacity Expansion Initiatives & Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations Driving Innovations

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vector Type (Adeno-associated Virus (AAV), Adenovirus, Lentivirus, Retrovirus, Others), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector market size is expected to reach USD 7.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030

The viral vector technology industry is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The soaring demand for gene therapy, coupled with advancements in viral vector technology, is propelling the market forward. Furthermore, substantial investments are pouring into gene therapy and vaccine research and development, fueling innovation in the field.

Capacity Expansion Initiatives Cater to Growing Demand

Industry leaders are taking proactive measures to bolster production capacity for viral vectors, aligning with the surging demand. In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled a state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot viral vector manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. This addition now extends the company's footprint to encompass six viral clinical and commercial sites across the U.S. and Europe, reinforcing its commitment to meeting escalating demands.

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations Drive Innovation

Contract research and manufacturing organizations play a pivotal role in driving viral vector industry growth. These entities continuously innovate and expand their capacities to support preclinical and overall manufacturing activities. A notable example is Genezen, a contract development and manufacturing firm specializing in lentiviral and retroviral vector manufacturing. In 2022, the company completed the construction of its early-phase clinical manufacturing facility in Indiana, part of its broader master plan for a 75,000-square-foot lentiviral and retroviral process development and cGMP production unit.

Investment-Friendly Environment Spurs Expansion

The favorable investment climate for expansion initiatives related to viral vectors remains a key growth catalyst. Vector BioMed, a Maryland-based biomanufacturing firm launched in January 2023, exemplifies this trend. The company successfully raised $15 million in its first funding round, primarily led by Viking Global Investors and Casdin Capital. Vector BioMed is set to revolutionize the industry with algorithm-optimized lentiviral vectors, facilitating a swift transition from clinical trials to commercialization for clients and partners.

Pandemic Impact: Challenges and Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a mixed impact on the viral vector technology market. Biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical giants adept in viral vector technology quickly responded to the societal need for a COVID-19 vaccine, significantly reducing mortality risks. Janssen's EUA-received COVID-19 Vector viral-based vaccine by Johnson and Johnson in February 2021 stands as a testament to rapid response.

However, the pandemic also brought operational and fiscal challenges to pharmaceutical companies. Disruptions in the supply chain and the complexities of viral vector manufacturing posed initial hurdles. Despite these challenges, the viral vector technology industry remains resilient and poised for continued growth, fueled by innovation and increased awareness of its potential.

Viral Vector Market Report Highlights

By vector type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment held the highest share of 48% in 2022. It is due to a high degree of safety and efficacy remitted by the AAV while maintaining specificity to target cells in the body

Cell and gene therapy segment accounted for the dominant share of 65% in the application segment for the year 2022. The dominant share is attributed to the growing gene disorder and other forms of malignancies. Moreover, high regulatory support provides a strong impetus to the segment

By end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held a massive share of 53% in 2022 due to the easy and larger access to public and private funds while containing high operational efficiency for complex trials and manufacturing allowing the segment to hold a dominant share

North America took a dominant share of 48.31% share in the year 2022. It was owing to strong support from investors, while the region also garners superior healthcare coverage platforms which further necessitates a higher disease-prone patient pool

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5 % Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Oxford Biomedica

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza.

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Biogen

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio)

Sanofi

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Regenxbio Inc.

uniQURE N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing demand for gene therapies

3.4.3. Rising investments in research and development with immense funding support

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Complex manufacturing process.

3.5.2. Regulatory challenges and intellectual property issues.

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Vector Type Business Analysis

4.1. Viral vector market: Vector Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

4.2.1. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Adenovirus

4.4. Lentivirus

4.5. Retrovirus



Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Viral vector market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Cell and Gene Therapy

5.3. Vaccine

5.4. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceuticals Discovery



Chapter 6. End-User Business Analysis

6.1. Viral vector market: End-User Movement Analysis

6.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.3. Academic and Research Institutes

6.4. CROs & CMOs



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Viral vector market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

