Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Report 2021: COVID-19 has Created Lucrative Opportunities - Robust Pipeline for Gene Therapies and Viral Vector Vaccines

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vector Type (Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus), by Application, by Workflow, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector production (research-use) market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding research base for advanced therapies has primarily driven the market for research applications including preclinical, clinical, and investigational studies.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the market players, particularly in the vaccine manufacturing sector. The application of viral vectors in vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 has witnessed remarkable growth in the fiscal year 2020. By far, the manufacturing of viral vectors for research use is impeded by a lack of production capacity to fulfill the growing market needs.



Thus, operating key stakeholders are engaged in implementing new approaches to overcome these challenges and expand production capacities. The improving ratio of clinical success to the number of clinical trials of gene and cell therapy products is a testament to the enhancing manufacturing capabilities.



Currently, several new gene therapy products are in the late stages of development and the pipeline continues to expand across the globe. The forward momentum for the advanced therapy arena is anticipated to drive investment to conduct research for the development of safe viral vectors and therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1 Robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral vector vaccines

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in manufacturing vectors

3.2.1.3 Highly competitive market and various strategies undertaken by market entities

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy and viral vectors

3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1 Production capacity challenges

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing challenges pertaining to large scale production of vectors

3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4.1 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Vector Type, 2020

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 Viral Vector Production Capacity & Service Mapping Analysis

3.6.1 North America: Capacity & service mapping

3.6.2 Europe: Capacity & Service Mapping

3.6.2.1 Cobra Biologics (Sweden and the U.K.)

3.6.2.2 Biovian (Finland)

3.6.2.3 Oxford Biomedica (U.K.)

3.6.2.4 Lonza Pharma & Biotech (The Netherlands)

3.6.2.5 FinVector Oy (Finland)

3.6.2.6 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (Denmark)

3.6.2.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (U.K.)

3.6.2.8 Catalent Inc. (Belgium)

3.6.2.9 Novasep (Belgium)

3.6.2.10 Exothera (Belgium)

3.6.2.11 Delphi Genetics SA (Belgium)

3.6.2.12 Yposkesi (France)

3.6.2.13 VIVEbiotech (Spain)

3.6.2.14 MolMed SpA (Italy)

3.6.2.15 Anemocyte (Italy)

3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Vector Type Business Analysis

4.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Vector Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Adenovirus

4.3 Retrovirus

4.4 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

4.5 Lentivirus



Chapter 5 Workflow Business Analysis

5.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

5.2 Upstream Processing

5.2.1 Global Upstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Vector amplification and expansion

5.2.3 Vector recovery/harvesting

5.3 Downstream Processing

5.3.1 Global Downstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast for 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Purification

5.3.3 Fill finish



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis

6.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Gene and Cell Therapy Development

6.3 Vaccine Development

6.4 Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery

6.5 Biomedical Research



Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3 Research Institutes



Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis

8.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2 Company/Competition Categorization

9.3 Manufacturer's Landscape

9.3.1 Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

9.3.2 CDMOs Operating in China

9.3.3 Distribution by Scale of Production

9.3.4 Distribution by Location Of Manufacturing Facility, Type Of Organization, And Purpose Of Production

9.4 Vendor Landscape

9.4.1 List of Key Technology Supplier

9.4.2 List of Raw Material/Technology Distributors

9.4.2.1 Region-wise Bioprocessing Technology Distributors:

9.5 List of Companies with Portfolio Comprising Viral Vector-based Therapeutic Candidates.

9.6 List of Companies with Service Portfolio offering Viral Vector Manufacturing Services.

9.7 Key Initiatives & Strategic Alliances Analysis

9.7.1 Merger & Acquisition Deals

9.7.2 Collaborations & Partnerships

9.7.3 Business Expansion

9.7.4 Technology Collaborations

9.8 Public Companies Analysis

9.8.1 Industry Players

9.8.1.1 Takara Bio Inc.

9.8.1.2 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

9.8.1.3 Batavia Biosciences B.V.

9.8.2 Non-Industry Players

9.8.3 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

9.9 Private Companies

9.9.1 List of key emerging companies

9.9.2 Market Participation Categorization (Market Operations & Weakness)

9.9.3 Strategy Framework

9.10 Company Profiles

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Merck Kgaa

Lonza

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen Laboratories

Yposkesi

Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (Abl Inc.)

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (Formerly Atvio Biotech Ltd.)

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare).

Cevec. Pharmaceuticals Gmbh

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Biovion Oy

Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.

Vgxi, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh

Sirion Biotech Gmbh.

Virovek Incorporation

Biontech Imfs Gmbh

Vivebiotech S.L.

Creative Biogene

Vibalogics Gmbh

Takara Bio Inc.

In-House Manufacturers

Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Addgene Inc.

Aldevron Llc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Regenxbio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5omxns

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

